Friends, fans and colleagues are remembering Carrie Fisher, the beloved actress and author, best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa, who died today at 60. Fisher died just days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Here is a sampling of reactions which will be updated throughout the day.
Harrison Ford
“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”
Steven Spielberg
“I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.”
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris
“Carrie Fisher was an inspiration to people of all ages. She was a talented, witty, thoughtful actor and writer. My heartfelt sympathy goes to her family, friends and all those around the world who loved her and will deeply mourn her loss. She was a beautiful spirit and a light that has dimmed too soon. It is a tremendous loss that is felt by all. What a sad way to end the year.”
Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan:
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie
R.I.P.
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
Carrie always
made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family. #carriefisher https://t.co/e5VNvser9h
— Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher.. What an icon. Star Wars and acting legend. Rest in peace Carrie, you will be missed💔
— Ricky Garcia (@RealRickyGarcia) December 27, 2016
Wow. So profoundly sad. RIP #CarrieFisher 🙏🏻 💔
As for you, 2016- I’m going back to bed. Don’t wake me up before you go go.
— Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) December 27, 2016
Some called u princess. To me u were the Queen. U were kind to me when u didn’t have to give a sh*t. RIP @CarrieFFisher. Go to hell 2016.
— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) December 27, 2016
Love you @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/RS57icVPdT
— Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) December 27, 2016
RIP Carrie Fisher, 60.
Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/Lskrt1rmXe
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 27, 2016
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she’d want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06
— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016
She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016
That so sad !
Heaven has a new, bright star shining down on us today. Thank you for entertaining us for decades, and living your life open and unashamed. Your troubles were human, we’ve all fought demons….. Now, it’s time to rest gently in God’s loving arms.
Your light will always shine, Ms.Fisher. You will be missed but never forgotten. RIP.