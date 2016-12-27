Friends, fans and colleagues are remembering Carrie Fisher, the beloved actress and author, best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa, who died today at 60. Fisher died just days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Here is a sampling of reactions which will be updated throughout the day.



Harrison Ford

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”



Steven Spielberg

“I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.”



SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris

“Carrie Fisher was an inspiration to people of all ages. She was a talented, witty, thoughtful actor and writer. My heartfelt sympathy goes to her family, friends and all those around the world who loved her and will deeply mourn her loss. She was a beautiful spirit and a light that has dimmed too soon. It is a tremendous loss that is felt by all. What a sad way to end the year.”

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016

2016 U can F off! I had the honor of working with #CarrieFisher 2x & she will always be my fav heroine UR honesty will always B admired #RIP pic.twitter.com/TmlX5cdpTE — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 27, 2016

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away. pic.twitter.com/6lkgcHam0J — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher wore glitter in her hair. When I said I liked it, she ran her fingers through it and lobbed a handful at me. #TheGreatest 💔 pic.twitter.com/T7NWGdJp8w — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

Goodnight, Sweet Princess. Thank you for so many happy memories, your heroics, your art and your friendship… https://t.co/5hBAKY3zUX pic.twitter.com/JtuvcevpWK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 27, 2016

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016

I always thought there would be more time @carrieffisher . To get in bed and complain and laugh and cuddle close. I love you. I miss you. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) December 27, 2016

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 27, 2016

No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

So saddened, and my kids are too, that their favorite Princess, Princess Leia @carrieffisher has passed away. #RIPCarrieFisher — Natalie Morales (@NMoralesNBC) December 27, 2016

WATCH: Funny, honest, brave — the many reasons we loved #CarrieFisher were on full display in this 2008 interview with @MLauer pic.twitter.com/eG2iAYUhnq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 27, 2016

Heartbreaking to hear the news about @carriefisher. She was always one of our favorite guests. She, adorably, had no filter. Bless her. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) December 27, 2016

I can't believe Carrie Fisher's gone. Heart goes out to her family. Terrible. Fuck 2016. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

This fucking year of losing people. I hope 2017 isn't as much of a dick as 2016 has been. Jesus. — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) December 27, 2016

Amazing princess. Kickass warrior. Incredible writer. Kind soul. My first crush at 6. RIP Carrie Fisher…galaxies of fans mourn your loss. — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was so many things to so many people. Couldn't simply label her one thing. She could do anything & will be missed by everyone — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher- what a hard, wild, exciting, fun, teaching life you led. Sorry you've left but may the Force be with you. RIP #carriefisher — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 27, 2016

My heart hurts. Carrie Fisher, we interacted once for a "blink" I feel that I am all the more better for it. Rest In Peace. — Jorge Garcia (@jorgegarcia) December 27, 2016

Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan:

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie always

made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family. #carriefisher https://t.co/e5VNvser9h — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher.. What an icon. Star Wars and acting legend. Rest in peace Carrie, you will be missed💔 — Ricky Garcia (@RealRickyGarcia) December 27, 2016

Wow. So profoundly sad. RIP #CarrieFisher 🙏🏻 💔

As for you, 2016- I’m going back to bed. Don’t wake me up before you go go. — Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) December 27, 2016

Some called u princess. To me u were the Queen. U were kind to me when u didn’t have to give a sh*t. RIP @CarrieFFisher. Go to hell 2016. — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) December 27, 2016 Love you @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/RS57icVPdT — Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher, 60.

Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/Lskrt1rmXe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she’d want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016