Friends, fans and colleagues are remembering Carrie Fisher, the beloved actress and author, best known as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa, who died today at 60. Fisher died just days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Here is a sampling of reactions which will be updated throughout the day.

Harrison Ford
“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Steven Spielberg
“I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.”

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris
“Carrie Fisher was an inspiration to people of all ages. She was a talented, witty, thoughtful actor and writer. My heartfelt sympathy goes to her family, friends and all those around the world who loved her and will deeply mourn her loss. She was a beautiful spirit and a light that has dimmed too soon. It is a tremendous loss that is felt by all. What a sad way to end the year.”

Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan:
