HBO announced this morning it will move up the debut of Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Saturday, January 7 at 8 PM, in light of this week’s deaths of Fisher and Reynolds. The documentary is an intimate portrait of the mother and daughter who lived in the same Beverly Hills compound. In the docu, 83-year-old Reynolds still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll, and Fisher’s response HBO describes as “hilarious and heart-rending.”

That is in addition to HBO’s previous announcement it will encore the 2010 special Wishful Drinking on New Year’s Day, January 1 at 9 PM ET/PT. The feature-length adaptation of Carrie Fisher’s autobiographical stage production combines Fisher’s one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage.

Reynolds died of a stroke on Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Her death came just a day after her daughter died at 60; Fisher had suffered a heart attack late last week on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Bright Lights received audience and critical acclaim at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, among other fests.