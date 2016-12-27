Carrie Fisher, who died today at age 60, reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and had already completed the next feature in the franchise, Star Wars: Episode VIII, a source close to the production told Deadline. It was expected the actress would return for Star Wars: Episode IX, but that won’t be shooting for about a year.

In the meantime, the next Lucasfilm pic to go before cameras is the stand-alone Han Solo, which Fisher is not in. That one stars Alden Ehrenreich (Rules Don’t Apply) as the young Han Solo.

For Episode VIII, Leia had a larger role, we’re told, and her daughter, Billie Lourd also is in that film as well as in Force Awakens. How Lucasfilm will deal with the loss of one of the most beloved female characters in any franchise is not known, however, and the company is remaining mum.

Fisher also recently wrapped production on Season 3 of Amazon’s comedy series Catastrophe, starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Fisher recurred as Delaney’s mother. Meanwhile, the new documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds is screening at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival after it bowed this year at Cannes.

Related‘Star Wars’ Family Mourns The Death Of Their Princess: George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill & More