Carrie Fisher, who died today at age 60, reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and had already completed the next feature in the franchise, Star Wars: Episode VIII, a source close to the production told Deadline. It was expected the actress would return for Star Wars: Episode IX, but that won’t be shooting for about a year.
In the meantime, the next Lucasfilm pic to go before cameras is the stand-alone Han Solo, which Fisher is not in. That one stars Alden Ehrenreich (Rules Don’t Apply) as the young Han Solo.
For Episode VIII, Leia had a larger role, we’re told, and her daughter, Billie Lourd also is in that film as well as in Force Awakens. How Lucasfilm will deal with the loss of one of the most beloved female characters in any franchise is not known, however, and the company is remaining mum.
Fisher also recently wrapped production on Season 3 of Amazon’s comedy series Catastrophe, starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Fisher recurred as Delaney’s mother. Meanwhile, the new documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds is screening at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival after it bowed this year at Cannes.
R.I.P. may the force be with you Carrie
No film will struggle to bring tears this year; and I don’t mean that sarcastically but maybe in the spirit of Carrie I do a bit. Beautiful, witty, charming . I worked with her briefly once on a film and I felt the director wasn’ t shooting her right for the pace of what we were doing, anyway Carrie was in my opinion one of the best at knowing what would work and what wouldn’t, so I says to her I’ll tell the director to do one and I dont care how much this film cost and the public and all that, tears of laughter and sadness as I write this, but she takes me aside and she knew it would destroy my career and if I did what I said I was gonna do and she just says , ‘I’ll shoot the scene’. She was just so down to earth and funny and though a light may have left our planet I can’t help but think a greater one has been born to the heavens. My condolences to her family and the crew of the films she helped light up throughout the years, she will break many men’ s hearts in the cinema years to come. Your ship awaits your majesty.
Episode 9 will have to open with the introductory crawl explaining how “General Leia Organa died a heroic and noble death fighting with her twin brother Master Jedi Luke Skywalker.”
That is the best way to move forward without her. It will work from a story angle and there will also be flashbacks with Luke remembering their earlier adventures from the first trilogy.