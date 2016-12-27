The Star Wars family immediately began expressing their reactions today to the death of Princess Leia; the wry, beloved Carrie Fisher who passed away at the age of 60. Fisher reprised her role as the Rebel royal in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 32 years after playing the role in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Harrison Ford expressed, “Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Said Steven Spielberg, “I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.” Spielberg co-starred in The Blues Brothers with Fisher. He also is known for his second unit contribution on Revenge of the Sith.

“Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.” – Kathleen Kennedy, President, Lucasfilm

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company.

On a personal note, Alan Horn, the chairman of Walt Disney Studios, was at Castle Rock, when he became acquainted with Fisher while producing When Harry Met Sally in which she co-starred:

“My heart goes out to the members of Carrie’s family, friends and legions of fans. She was an extraordinary woman, highly intelligent and just plain funny. She will be missed.”– Alan Horn

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016

Very sad today. Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher. — Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) December 27, 2016

