A week ago, Catastrophe co-creator and star Sharon Horgan posted a photo of her and Carrie Fisher as they were filming the upcoming Season 3 of the Channel 4/Amazon comedy series. “Me, General Leia and Kylo Ren’s hand on the set of #catastrophe3,” Horgan captioned the Dec. 20 picture. Seven days later, Hargon reposted the photo of what would be Fisher’s last acting gig with a new message following the Star Wars icon’s death:

Fisher was reprising her recurring role as Rob’s (co-creator/star Rob Delaney) mother on Catastrophe. At a Tribeca event earlier this year, Horgan reminisced about how she and Delaney instantly knew Fisher was perfect for the role when they watched her present at the Attitude Awards in London. “I turned to Rob, and I went, ‘That’s your awful mother!’,” Horgan said. They reached out to Fisher right away. “We still to this day can’t believe that you said yes,” Horgan added.

Why did Fisher say yes? “I did really want to play an awful person,” Fisher said at the same event. “There are not a lot of choices for women past 27. I don’t wait by the phone.”

Fisher has gotten a lot of attention for her showy part on the series, which has drawn critical praise, earning an Emmy nomination for writing this year for the pilot. Season 3 is slated to air next year when Fisher also is set to reprise her iconic role as General Leia in Star Wars: Episode VIII, which she wrapped earlier this year.