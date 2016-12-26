Sony Music Global’s Twitter account was hacked this morning, with its @SonyMusicGlobal handle hijacked for a time to among other things tweet out that Britney Spears had died. The singer’s latest album came out in August this year via Sony-owned RCA Records.

Most of the offending tweets were deleted, and a spokesman for Spears has been telling media outlets that the tweet was a hoax. SMG declined comment.

The group calling itself OurMine, which hacked accounts for Netflix, Marvel Entertainment, Fox News and NFL Network last week, did not claim responsibility for today’s hack. That group last week said it was testing companies’ online security, telling Netflix’s U.S. Twitter followers that “Hey, it’s OurMine. Don’t worry we are just testing your security, contact us to tell you more about that,” followed by a Gmail address. It ran nearly identical messages on Marvel Entertainment’s feed.

Sony Music Global has 614,000 Twitter followers.

It was just more than two years ago — on November 24, 2014 — that Sony Corp’s Sony Pictures Entertainment suffered a massive hack by a group calling themselves Guardians of Peace. They obtained about 100 terabytes of data stolen from Sony servers, including thousands of emails that were made public. The U.S. government eventually determined North Korea was behind the cyber attack.