Weinstein Company senior VP of Corporate Communications Brad Thompson is exiting his post today. Thompson, who spent four years at the company after transitioning from the political arena, has helped TWC fill the gap as lead spokesman following the exit of long time publicity president Dani Weinstein. TWC COO/president David Glasser said the company plans to continue working with Thompson in a consulting capacity. Glasser said that in addition to the usual film/TV company PR duties, Thompson’s political background made him invaluable to company chief Harvey Weinstein, particularly in the exhausting presidential campaign of the past few months. “We’ve had a great run with Brad, who was on the forefront with Harvey on events, and progressive issues that include launching the Bully documentary, the campus rape documentary The Hunting Ground, and on LGBT issues. In their free time, Harvey and Brad are exhausted from all the events they organized for Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, something that was very important to both of them.”
Thompson joined TWC in March of 2013 after working for as finance director for the New York office of the Obama campaign (Obama for America). Before that, he worked during the 2010 election cycle for Friends of Schumer, a New York-based Senate campaign committee for Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer. Thompson was one of a handful of communications hires made from the political sector in Hollywood in recent year. TWC, the distributor on Oscar Best Picture hopefuls Lion, The Founder, and Gold, has weathered the exit of several executives in the past couple of years. Thompson has been a calm and guiding hand as TWC has moved deeper into television.
At his pre-Oscar party in February, Harvey Weinstein announced with great fanfare his theatrical production of SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN which would finally bring the superb Derek Hough to Broadway later this year. Hough then appeared and, on a tiny stage, performed two numbers from the score, brilliantly.
Since then, Harvey has postponed the show twice, indefinitely, offering the weak explanation that there was a shortage of proper Broadway theaters.
During a recent interview after his terrific performance in TV’s HAIRSPRAY LIVE, poor Mr. Hough was queried about the future of SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN. He looked forlorn (not his usual cheerful expression) and pretty much dodged the question by mumbling something like “they’re still trying to work it out, but it’s in the future”.
May I remind Mr. Weinstein that it’s been years since he lost his Midas Touch as a movie producer/distributor. During that time, Derek Hough has amassed millions of fans of all ages as the Emmy-winning matinee idol of ABC-s “Dancing with the Stars”; also, his 2 live song-and-dance summer MOVE tours (partnered with his sister) have been hugely popular sell-outs in every city they played (tickets are already selling out for his 3rd tour next April). He’s been a stage and movie star-in-the-making for far too long.
Wake up, Mr. Weinstein! Stop releasing movies nobody wants to see. Mr. Hough is now 31 (and looks years younger), but at this rate, he’ll be as old as Gene Kelly was (40-plus) when he starred in that classic MGM musical.
SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN starring Derek Hough on Broadway is a goldmine waiting to happen. Make it happen, and 2017 will give theater-goers something to look forward to!