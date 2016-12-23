Weinstein Company senior VP of Corporate Communications Brad Thompson is exiting his post today. Thompson, who spent four years at the company after transitioning from the political arena, has helped TWC fill the gap as lead spokesman following the exit of long time publicity president Dani Weinstein. TWC COO/president David Glasser said the company plans to continue working with Thompson in a consulting capacity. Glasser said that in addition to the usual film/TV company PR duties, Thompson’s political background made him invaluable to company chief Harvey Weinstein, particularly in the exhausting presidential campaign of the past few months. “We’ve had a great run with Brad, who was on the forefront with Harvey on events, and progressive issues that include launching the Bully documentary, the campus rape documentary The Hunting Ground, and on LGBT issues. In their free time, Harvey and Brad are exhausted from all the events they organized for Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, something that was very important to both of them.”

Thompson joined TWC in March of 2013 after working for as finance director for the New York office of the Obama campaign (Obama for America). Before that, he worked during the 2010 election cycle for Friends of Schumer, a New York-based Senate campaign committee for Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer. Thompson was one of a handful of communications hires made from the political sector in Hollywood in recent year. TWC, the distributor on Oscar Best Picture hopefuls Lion, The Founder, and Gold, has weathered the exit of several executives in the past couple of years. Thompson has been a calm and guiding hand as TWC has moved deeper into television.