Blunt Talk will not go beyond its original two-year order. Starz has opted not to pick up a third season of the live-action comedy starring Patrick Stewart from Seth MacFarlane, Bored to Death creator Jonathan Ames and MRC.

“We are grateful to Jonathan and Patrick for the tirades and laughs that Walter Blunt delivered to fans with such aplomb,” said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming at Starz. “While Walter may not be returning to the airwaves, we are incredibly proud of the work that was done these past two seasons by our wonderful partners and collaborators on Blunt Talk, from Seth MacFarlane and our studio MRC, to our actors, writers and crew. It was a very special show with a heartfelt message. It was an honor serving you, Major.”

Blunt Talk ended its modestly rated run quietly, with a series-low Live+Same Day viewership of 77,000 for its Season 2 and now series finale on December 11.

Starz landed Blunt Talk in April 2014 with a 20-episode, two-season, straight-to-series order. Created by Ames, it revolved around Walter Blunt (Stewart), a British import intent on conquering the world of American cable news.