Blunt Talk will not go beyond its original two-year order. Starz has opted not to pick up a third season of the live-action comedy starring Patrick Stewart from Seth MacFarlane, Bored to Death creator Jonathan Ames and MRC.
“We are grateful to Jonathan and Patrick for the tirades and laughs that Walter Blunt delivered to fans with such aplomb,” said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming at Starz. “While Walter may not be returning to the airwaves, we are incredibly proud of the work that was done these past two seasons by our wonderful partners and collaborators on Blunt Talk, from Seth MacFarlane and our studio MRC, to our actors, writers and crew. It was a very special show with a heartfelt message. It was an honor serving you, Major.”
Blunt Talk ended its modestly rated run quietly, with a series-low Live+Same Day viewership of 77,000 for its Season 2 and now series finale on December 11.
Starz landed Blunt Talk in April 2014 with a 20-episode, two-season, straight-to-series order. Created by Ames, it revolved around Walter Blunt (Stewart), a British import intent on conquering the world of American cable news.
This sucks really enjoyed blunt talk.
Counterpart will be one season before all the Lionsgate shows flood the gates.
Such a shame it did not have the ratings. This show is a gem. I loved the characters, especially Walter Blunt. Hilarious show.
loved the show and thought the music was cool too. Maybe find a home on Netflix?
Too bad for Patrick Stewart, I’ve always enjoyed his work.
Blue Talk was a delightful treat and I’m sad that we won’t get to see more of it.
Bummer.
Boo.
Excellent show. I’m sad they didn’t felt the need to renew it… as if they have better content to broadcast.
Big Mistake! But they won’t realize it until it’s to late.
That’s not a typo? Only 77,000 live plus same day viewers? Yikes! I’m sure it was DVR’d or watched via on-demand primarily but that viewership is paltry. This was a really fun and smart show. What a shame…
What the actual F?!?! Why are they getting rid if the good shows before they develop? They are just picking up their stride and then they cancel. Just like the shoe ‘Married’ with just Greer F’ing life that show the they cancelled
Yet another really funny Jonathan Ames show cancelled before its time. To bad I loved this show maybe now we’ll get that bored to death movie though ?