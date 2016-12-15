Bizaardvark is returning for a second go-round. Disney Channel has ordered a sophomore season of the hit live-action comedy series for premiere in 2017.

Bizaardvark is about the everyday lives of best friends Paige (Olivia Rodrigo) and Frankie (Madison Hu), who express their offbeat individuality through funny music videos on their vlog channel, Bizaardvark. Now that their channel is on the Vuuugle Studios social media platform, their lives include their longtime friend Bernie (Ethan Wacker) acting as their agent and their fellow Vuuugle stars Dirk (Jake Paul) and Amelia (DeVore Ledridge). Upcoming guest stars include YouTuber Lilly Singh, aka IISuperwomanII; Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally); and social media star Thomas Sanders.

Since its June premiere, Bizaardvark has reached 60 million total viewers including 22 million kids 2-14 and 23 million adults 18-49. The series also has generated 5.4 million views via set-top box and VOD, and 7.2 million engagements via the Disney Channel app for 2016 to date. Bizaardvark’s related shortform programming, including music comedy videos, have amassed more than 15 million views on YouTube.

“Our hope is that Bizaardvark inspires kids to embrace their own creativity and individuality and encourages them to express themselves,” said Adam Bonnett, EVP Original Programming at Disney Channels Worldwide. “We’re excited about the direction that executive producer Eric Friedman and the creative team have planned for the new season, which will continue to build on the series’ smart and clever storytelling.”

Bizaardvark produced by It’s a Laugh Productions.

Rodrigo is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, manager Michael Abrams & attorney Mark Temple.