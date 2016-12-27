The future is looking brighter for Being Mary Jane. Bet announced today that the two sides have reached a settlement in star Gabrielle Union’s multimillion-dollar breach of contract lawsuit against the network.

“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the network said today in a statement provided to Deadline. No further details were revealed. Reps for Union did not respond to request for comment on the settlement.

The future of BET’s signature drama appeared to be in doubt after Union filed the lawsuit in October. Union had alleged BET and the show’s producers had reneged on an agreement to have a significant break between the 10-episode fourth and fifth seasons of the drama. According to Union’s camp, BET and Being Mary Jane producers threw that deal aside so production could run back-to-back and costs cut. Union was seeking general damages of at least $3 million and a declaration that BET could not seek more than 13 episodes for any season of Being Mary Jane. Series producer Breakdown Productions also was a defendant in the suit.

There is no word on how this deal will effect the action SAG-AFTRA has taken against BET over allegedly breaking the contract the union had with the net.