The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled the first 11 films that will run in its Panorama section. The fest says two prominent themes have already emerged among the films selected to date: “a fresh historically reflective approach to the history of black people in North America, South America and Africa” and “Europa Europa,” which explores “how progressive forces might best defend themselves in light of a zeitgeist that makes it seem as if yesterday never went away.”

Among the titles selected are Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro; Vazante, the solo directing debut of Walter Salles collaborator Daniela Thomas; and the James Schamus-produced, Casting JonBenet. South Africa’s The Wound, by John Trengrove, will open the section.

The fest typically takes plenty of security precautions and is expected to adapt those accordingly following yesterday’s apparent terrorist attack in which a truck crashed into a crowded Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people. It runs February 9-17. The full list of titles so far selected is below:

PANORAMA

Vazante

Brazil/Portugal

By Daniela Thomas

World premiere

I Am Not Your Negro

France / USA / Belgium / Switzerland

By Raoul Peck

European premiere

The Wound

South Africa / Germany / Netherlands / France

By John Trengove

European premiere

Política, manual de instrucciones (Politics, Instructions Manual)

Spain

By Fernando León de Aranoa

European premiere

Combat au bout de la nuit (Fighting Through the Night)

Canada

By Sylvain L’Espérance

International premiere

Casting JonBenet

USA

By Kitty Green

International premiere

Honeygiver Among the Dogs

Bhutan

By Dechen Roder

Centaur

Kyrgyzstan / France / Germany / Netherlands

By Aktan Arym Kubat

World premiere

Pendular

Brazil / Argentina / France

By Julia Murat

Ri Chang Dui Hua (Small Talk)

Taiwan

By Hui-chen Huang

International premiere

Untitled

Austria / Germany

By Michael Glawogger, Monika Willi

World premiere