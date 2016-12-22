Michael Winterbottom’s music documentary On The Road is set to open the Generation 14plus section of the Berlin Film Festival in February. His latest film follows the members of the band Wolf Alice on tour across the UK. Berlin has set a further 14 films for the Generation strands, 14plus and Kplus.

The sections focus on the stories of young people and include Dash Shaw’s animated My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea with Jason Schwartzman, Maya Rudolph, Lena Dunham and Susan Sarandon among the voice cast. There’s also an entry from Canada that might just win for longest title of the fest: Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions A Moitié N’Ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau. Below is the full list of Generation titles thus far. Berlin runs February 9-19 with Paul Verhoeven heading the main jury.

Generation 14plus

Almost Heaven

United Kingdom

By Carol Salter

World premiere

Butterfly Kisses

United Kingdom

By Rafael Kapelinski

World premiere

Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions A Moitié N’Ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)

Canada

By Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie

European premiere

Emo The Musical

Australia

By Neil Triffett

International premiere

Mulher Do Pai (A Woman And The Father)

Brazil/Uruguay

By Cristiane Oliveira

International premiere

My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea

U.S.

By Dash Shaw

European premiere

Krolewicz Olch (The Erlprince)

Poland

By Kuba Czekaj

European premiere

Weirdos

Canada

By Bruce McDonald

European premiere

Generation Kplus

As Duas Irenes (Two Irenes)

Brazil

By Fabio Meira

World premiere

Die Häschenschule – Jagd Nach Dem Goldenen Ei (Rabbit School – Guardians Of The Golden Egg)

Germany

By Ute von Münchow-Pohl

World premiere

Primero Enero (January)

Argentina

By Darío Mascambroni

European premiere

Red Dog: True Blue

Australia

By Kriv Stenders

European premiere

Richard the Stork

Germany/Belgium/Luxemburg/Norway

By Toby Genkel, Reza Memari

World premiere

Tesoros

Mexico

By María Novaro

World premiere

Shi Tou (Stonehead)

People’s Republic of China

By Xiang Zhao

World premiere