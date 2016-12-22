Michael Winterbottom’s music documentary On The Road is set to open the Generation 14plus section of the Berlin Film Festival in February. His latest film follows the members of the band Wolf Alice on tour across the UK. Berlin has set a further 14 films for the Generation strands, 14plus and Kplus.
The sections focus on the stories of young people and include Dash Shaw’s animated My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea with Jason Schwartzman, Maya Rudolph, Lena Dunham and Susan Sarandon among the voice cast. There’s also an entry from Canada that might just win for longest title of the fest: Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions A Moitié N’Ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau. Below is the full list of Generation titles thus far. Berlin runs February 9-19 with Paul Verhoeven heading the main jury.
Generation 14plus
Almost Heaven
United Kingdom
By Carol Salter
World premiere
Butterfly Kisses
United Kingdom
By Rafael Kapelinski
World premiere
Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions A Moitié N’Ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)
Canada
By Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie
European premiere
Emo The Musical
Australia
By Neil Triffett
International premiere
Mulher Do Pai (A Woman And The Father)
Brazil/Uruguay
By Cristiane Oliveira
International premiere
My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea
U.S.
By Dash Shaw
European premiere
Krolewicz Olch (The Erlprince)
Poland
By Kuba Czekaj
European premiere
Weirdos
Canada
By Bruce McDonald
European premiere
Generation Kplus
As Duas Irenes (Two Irenes)
Brazil
By Fabio Meira
World premiere
Die Häschenschule – Jagd Nach Dem Goldenen Ei (Rabbit School – Guardians Of The Golden Egg)
Germany
By Ute von Münchow-Pohl
World premiere
Primero Enero (January)
Argentina
By Darío Mascambroni
European premiere
Red Dog: True Blue
Australia
By Kriv Stenders
European premiere
Richard the Stork
Germany/Belgium/Luxemburg/Norway
By Toby Genkel, Reza Memari
World premiere
Tesoros
Mexico
By María Novaro
World premiere
Shi Tou (Stonehead)
People’s Republic of China
By Xiang Zhao
World premiere
