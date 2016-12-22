With five Oscar nominations in just a period of eight years, Amy Adams has certainly shown she has the Midas touch in picking roles that resonate. After winning her first Supporting Actress nomination with a heartbreakingly fine performance in the 2005 indie Junebug, she proved it was no fluke by following up in quick succession with supporting noms in 2008 for Doubt, 2010 for The Fighter, and 2012 for The Master. In 2013, she moved up to the Lead Actress category with a nomination for American Hustle. Meanwhile, she has had similar success at the Golden Globes with seven nominations and two wins.

This year already she has won the National Board Of Review’s Best Actress award as well as nominations from SAG, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice for her role in Paramount’s Arrival, setting her on course for an incredible sixth Oscar nomination. When she came to Deadline’s studio and sat down with me for this edition of my new video series The Actor’s Side, we talked about all this good fortune, but the fact is that the work is really the thing for Adams, who also has won raves this season for her performance in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals. Both films required her to go deep internally for quietly dignified and soul-searching performances she said, coincidentally coming about as no accident at this point in her life.

Paramount’s Arrival has made $142 million-plus at the global box office, with close to $88M stateside. Focus Features also has Nocturnal Animals in wide release.

In a wide-ranging discussion we talk about how Adams has charted such a remarkable career in such a relatively short amount of time, while always staying true to herself. Check out our conversation above.