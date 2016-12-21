The federal government is out today with its annual review of “notorious markets,” which highlights “online and physical marketplaces that reportedly engage in and facilitate substantial copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting.” And this year, a familiar name is back on the list for the first time since 2012: Alibaba.
The Chinese behemoth’s e-commerce platform Taobao.com “is an important concern due to the large volume of allegedly counterfeit and pirated goods available and the challenges right holders experience in removing and preventing illicit sales and offers of such goods,” according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which put out the report titled “2016 Out-of-Cycle Review of Notorious Markets” (read it here).
Although the report notes that “the Alibaba Group reportedly has taken steps to address right holders’ concerns on Taobao,” the news was not well received at Alibaba. The Associated Press quotes Alibaba Group President Michael Evans as saying the company is “disappointed.” Adding that Alibaba is policing vendors more effectively than the last time Taobao.com made the USTR’s list, he questioned whether the report is “based on actual facts or was influenced by the current political climate.”
The AP says multiple American trade groups lobbied to have Taobao, which Alexa ranks among the world’s 15 most popular websites, put back on the notorious markets list this year.
Meanwhile, the MPAA issued a statement about the report today. “As today’s USTR report makes clear, piracy undermines America’s creative economy and our nation’s global competitiveness,” Chairman and CEO Chris Dodd said. “We commend the USTR for highlighting this ever-evolving threat that impacts the livelihoods of so many American workers. We look forward to working with USTR and the broader interagency team to protect and enforce U.S. intellectual property rights.”
Everybody knows damn well that this is purely political and racial.
Trump has always had it in for the Chinese, ever since they would not invest money with him, after doing their due diligence back in the early 80’s. They were smart enough to realize what a complete fraud he was in business.
That is why he is so afraid of them. He doesn’t like anyone too smart to be taken in by his loud mouth nonsense.
Now he, and others with a financial interest, will misuse official rules to save Amazon and other American online retailers from any competition, trying everything they can to stop what they call “The Yellow Peril”, a.k.a – free market competition from China.
Is this going to be the next four years? Some kind of ridiculous, racist, White Power administration? Because it is sure starting to look that way.
Hello! It is not anything having to do with racism. The intent is written in the name Alibaba. Anyone remember Alibaba and the 40 Thieves? I do not think the name is coincidental, but if you can acquire ‘anything’ on this website, there will be a good number of Chinese and other companies that will try to sell their counterfeit goods. It is not such a stretch, since a number of brand names produce there, so if you have been producing another companies goods, then you have a head start in being able to copy those goods. You can see sellers on Ebay and Amazon selling pirated DVDs and now probably BluRay content as well. If you see a Hollywood movie listed with a Chinese language track, it may be pirated. I know there are companies now that are looking to get into the ‘media’ business, but I wonder how much financial impact pirated goods have netted those companies…