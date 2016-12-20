Which will be worse for President-elect Donald Trump: learning that Alec Baldwin intends to continue playing him on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for the foreseeable future and “dial up” his performance, or learning Baldwin gets paid just $1,400 a pop for the role of his lifetime?
Trump has not yet tweeted out any commentary on Baldwin’s interview with the New York Times, in which he remarked on playing our next POTUS.
Baldwin said he plans to continue playing Trump on SNL, as Team Trump continues to deliver SNL writers more material by the shovel-full. Today, for instance, a member of his transition team told journalists to take Trump symbolically, rather than literally.
Baldwin’s spot-on impersonation of Trump’s pouty mouth, delicate hand gestures, lumbering gait and search for the “best” words clearly is getting under the POTUS-elect’s skin, based on his Twitter response a couple of weeks ago:
All that, of course, makes Baldwin’s performance about 25% funnier.
Baldwin has promised to “dial up” the performance going forward, noting Trump’s win caught the show off-guard and that, owing to two movie commitments, those Trump performances might have to be intermittent for the time being.
Which should not be misconstrued as lack of commitment on Baldwin’s part. In the interview, he told NYT, “Wouldn’t it be great to be the person who pulls the sword out of the stone? Who gets rid of this guy? … Wouldn’t that be thrilling?”
I think I remember reading somewhere that SNL hosts are only paid like $5,000, so $1,400 for like five minutes really isn’t that bad.
He’s so good it’s scary
This is so not the role of his lifetime…please. If it weren’t for 30 Rock, this wouldn’t even be a story because he wouldn’t have been cast as Trump.
What’s your point? If it weren’t for Fred Trump’s money and connections none of us would know who Donald Trump is.
Put another way…
If Trust Fund Donnie weren’t hired to play a successful business man on The Apprentice this wouldn’t even be a story because he would not be the President-elect.
No loser Baldwin is not a producer.
Kristina Loew just nailed it. She wins the award for best post. It contains 100% Truth.
When it comes to politics I’m independent, but I really love Alec Baldwin’s Trump. Regardless of any political biases I think Baldwin does a good job with his impression of the president elect. I’m glad he will continue to play Trump for the foreseeable future.
He’s an awesome parody of someone so ridiculous they are almost…almost beyond parody.
TWILIGHT-ZONE-ISH IS MORE LIKE IT
That’s funny, remember Baldwin always taking a swing at paps harassing him in the streets….so his answer to feed his narcissstic
self obsession is too piss all over somebody on snl. Oh hilarious. What a great joke haha look at him piss all over the guy.
Hahahaha.
Please…Baldwin is “pissing” on a malignant narcissist and bombastic megalomaniac who is ruthless in his attempts to discredit and quell criticism. Trump can dish it but he can’t take it. This is an example of an occasion when entertainment and satire can help the greater good by shining a blindingly bright light on a monster…
I know right? Imagine if a jerk like him became president and was not just an actor.
Go back to that crummy match game
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump is hilarious, some of my favorite SNL skits.
It’s odd that the rhetoric on Trump by many comedy and late night shows seem to be in earnest protest of his election but why are they complaining? They now have four, possibly eight, years of material available to them. I sincerely doubt Hillary would’ve provided as much comedic gold as Trump is dishing out with his ever present bumbling and ranting
Because they all put the welfare of their country ahead of their careers.
If that’s what we wanted in a president – comedy gold – that would be great. I’d take a boring old competent, stable president any day and I think so would most, if not all, of those late night hosts.
Yes sad hater comments baited by
the continuing sick media obsession.
Another hater.
The LA news stations reported the show as ‘still milking it’.
SNL was robbed.
BRAVO AND AMEN
In a few months, Baldwin will be imprisoned on a trumped-up Federal charge. That’s how strongman oligarchs operate. I’m not joking.
Alec Baldwin is not funny and doesn’t even act like The Donald. In flyover country we hate Baldwin. No one here watched 30 Rock or any of his other shows. I read someplace that Baldwin is atheist and everyone knows he can’t act.
Hey, how about give Trump a chance? He’s done a great job so far and his picks for the cabinet are all great movers & shakers. You rather have a bunch of nobodies?