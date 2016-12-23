Team Trump appears to be having a challenge lining up celebrity performers for the POTUS-elect’s inauguration. Donald Trump doppelganger, Alec Baldwin has stepped up with an A-list offer:

I wanna perform at Trump's inauguration.

I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELLhttps://t.co/fCTArIajFb — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Of course Baldwin, who landed the role of his lifetime playing our 45th president on Saturday Night Live, has a slightly different take on the traditional swearing-in clambake. Baldwin sees it as the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency:

1-We are not far from the day when the most reviled candidate in our history will become President. Unwanted by a significant majority of — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

2- of voters. A man who has projected little other than an empty braggadocio and synthetic rhetoric about both his qualifications and plans — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

3- but Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone. And he will be gone.

January 20. The countdown begins. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Still, it would make for riveting TV – maybe the most watched POTUS inauguration in history, continuing Trump’s streak of record-setting made-for-TV election cycle events that started back in August of 2015 when his debut at the first GOP debate on Fox News clocked the biggest number in cable news history.