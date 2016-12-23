Team Trump appears to be having a challenge lining up celebrity performers for the POTUS-elect’s inauguration. Donald Trump doppelganger, Alec Baldwin has stepped up with an A-list offer:
Of course Baldwin, who landed the role of his lifetime playing our 45th president on Saturday Night Live, has a slightly different take on the traditional swearing-in clambake. Baldwin sees it as the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency:
Still, it would make for riveting TV – maybe the most watched POTUS inauguration in history, continuing Trump’s streak of record-setting made-for-TV election cycle events that started back in August of 2015 when his debut at the first GOP debate on Fox News clocked the biggest number in cable news history.
If Baldwin gets the job, that will be the only part of the day’s events I’ll look forward to watching.
AMEN!! I wholly agree!
Alec Baldwin, you are hilarious and courageous! You’ve been a big help in getting me through this horror show.
I love Alec.
Poor little Alec hope Santa can visit your family for Xmas with holiday cheer, good will, and most important some milk and cookies.
Merry Christmas to haters, one (Alec) and all.
The essence of free people is the ability to savage their leaders without fear of reprisal. Only dictators and their Quisilings seek to squelch criticism. Go Alec go.
brilliant idea! Alec Baldwin as Trump doing bloated Elvis, singing Suspicious Minds. “I’m caught in a trap, there’s no going back…”
Oh boy, Trump might just take it as NO ONE, not even crew people want to work on that show. Can you imagine even stage managers pass on this gig. Cant even get the top cue card guy.. forget about booking any stars for this DISASTER
Such a shame Trump isn’t smarter,
Alec is fantastic ! but I really think the best way to celebrate is to leak Trump on the Apprentice tape. Let’s FINALLY hear from his own lips how he feels about African American people Women and his own child. Poor all of us. This hate filled con man, his vile family and his deplorable associates are about to steal both our dignity and our safety.
Except that what’s on that tape will make his supporters love him even more. They didn’t vote for him because of his foreign policy expertise or diplomatic skills.
Who cares about what his supporters think. The point would be to get him officially on the record saying these things, so there is absolutely no doubt in anyone’s mind because you see and hear his hateful true personality on video tape and to see him squirm trying to explain it once again, as if he didn’t say all those things.
Thank you Mr. B! Please keep up the resistance! Expose the Dark Side 😱🙀
It’s time for everyone to stop the rhetoric and give peace a chance. Can’t someone be first? Aren’t we ALL better than this? Peace to all.
No Justice, No Peace! Not until this horrible orange man is out of office!
Better than what? Trump? Yes, minus the Deplorables, we are ALL better than that. And you want peace? You voted for the wrong candidate….
Peace? Have you seen the new cabinet?
Putin now wants to up the arms race! Wake up!
Yeah I’m better than Trump. Geezus, that’s a low bar. I’m sure millions of Americans can say the same (I hope so!)
Omg it’s 80 in Miami right now Alec take your family and go have a happiness holiday.
I’d rather see Baldwin inaugurated. Maybe there will be a hi-larious mixup? Everything else has been a mixup, just not so funny.
NBC should have a parallel inauguration starring Baldwin (singing Highway to Hell as his speech sounds great to me). At the very least, stream it online. More people will watch that than the real thing (blech).
Scoot Baio is available and needs work. He can read inspiring poem or just stand there. Chachi Loves Donnie
I think Alec should be able to perform somewhere and have it shown on TV at exactly the same time as the inauguration, so we have a choice of who to watch—much the same way the annual Puppy Bowl shows exist for those of us who are not Super Bowl fans; we would have something pleasant to watch.
only God knows what you and putin did on that election,you frustrated the recount efforts,manipulated the electors,you think you are all knowing,you are forcing yourself on us,you want to be our president by force.we will keep resisting you until you are gone.
the shameless pastors and white evangelicals that voted for you should force their choir to sing for you,and what about your dumb supporters,what are they waiting for?
He can perform that on SNL
Haha, deplorables will hate this