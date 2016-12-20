Fox has dropped a new trailer for Gore Verbinski’s A Cure For Wellness starring Dane DeHaan. The psychological horror pic sees an ambitious young executive (DeHaan) sent to an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center.” He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. His sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests longing for the cure. Mia Goth and Jason Isaacs also star. Check out the trailer above.

This is another visually stunning and intense look at the creepy Swiss Alps spa where DeHaan’s character is trying to extract his CEO and ends up becoming a prisoner himself. “Accept the diagnosis,” he’s told, “and you will see it’s wonderful here.”

Fox releases the U.S./German co-production domestically on February 17. It’s written by Justin Haythe from a story by Haythe and Verbinski. Arnon Milchan, David Crockett and Verbinski produce.

The production companies include Milchan’s Regency Enterprises and his New Regency Prods, Studio Babelsberg, Blind Wink Prods an TSG Entertainment.