As well as his day job as FX’s CEO, John Landgraf has made an end of year grab to solidify his position as prophet-in-chief for scripted television – at least when it comes to the numbers game.
In a study released today by FX, the cabler’s research department concludes that 2016 was a record-breaking year for scripted TV with 455 series.
This follows on the pattern of the past several years where Landgraf has lamented the sharp increase in scripted fare and its potential affect on the industry and viewers. With the 2016 stats, it looks like a distinct possibility that 2017 could see 500 scripted shows or more available on broadcast, cable, the streaming services and other platforms.
“Peak TV was once again far from peaky in 2016, with a record 455 scripted original series across broadcast, cable, and streaming sources,” said Julie Piepenkotter, Executive Vice President, Research, FX Networks. “This estimate reps a +8% increase over just last year (421 in 2015) ― but an astonishing +71% increase over five years ago (266 in 2011) and +137% over a decade ago (192 in 2006).”
“Counting TV shows is like counting lemmings,” Landgraf said at January’s TCA. “You can’t even count the number of TV shows accurately. Hoping they won’t run off a cliff and into an ocean.”
Check out the chart from FX Networks Research below. But note that the network says this is an unofficial total based on data from a variety of sources, and is subject to change as in past years …umm, OK.
A lot of numbers crunching to state the obvious.
Waaah, not enough people are watching my crappy network because they have too many other things to watch. Waaaaah.
The real story here is not content but distribution. Netflix and Amazon are churning out content and hoping for buzzy hits with the goal of monopolizing audience attention. Everyone else, HBO, Hulu, CBS All Access, YouTube Red, Sling etc, are scrambling to catch up.
If you’ve got a queue that keeps growing, why even bother to switch over the broadcast or cable and see what’s on? That’s not nearly as convenient as getting a list of personalized recommendations that predict how well you’ll like them (and pretty accurately once you’ve fed enough ratings into the algorithm to give it something to work with). All the online buzz seems to be about HBO, Netflix and Amazon shows. Maybe a little for Hulu.
That’s why few broadcast shows get any traction anymore. They aren’t even on viewers’ consideration lists because their attention is directed elsewhere. It doesn’t help that they’re just same old cookie cutter crap. To get any attention nowadays you have to be Stranger Things, Westworld, The Man in the High Castle, Luke Cage, something that has a fresh and different angle, not another cop show or time travel gimmick show.
The trend definitely favors the walled-garden streaming services, especially if they are global and can start gathering a huge audience to help amortize the insane content costs. FX isn’t one of the winners here so of course they kvetch. Audiences win because they just become pickier and pickier as the options balloon.
Volume is not necessarily a strategy. For the time being anyway, more tradition platforms like FX and HBO etc still produce the most highly regarded shows on TV.
I would love to see a list of all of the shows. I record almost 200 shows on my 5 machines and would like too see if I am missing anything.
John Landgraf is one of the most talented execs in the businesses. He really just has such great taste. Love watching The Americans! Amazinggg show :D