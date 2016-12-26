Driven by the strength of titles with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sing sitting atop what is one of the most packed box office holiday seasons in recent memory, the nation’s box office topped $11B this weekend. And, with what is expected to be a stellar week of moviegoing still to come, 2016 is expected to bust through 2015’s record-setting $11.1 billion mark. ComScore is predicting that the year is on its way to an $11.3B total, and that is certainly possible.
Grosses from January 1 through today have tallied $11,059,624,118 so far, and the box office is up 2.3% from a year earlier. The current weekend — about which one distributor said, “It’s the craziest weekend I have seen in quite some time; there are so many movies in the marketplace” — has seen a number of titles bowing on Christmas Day to start their Oscar-qualifying run. This weekend took in $278M alone.
PG-rated movies made their mark in 2016 with Finding Dory ($486.29M), The Secret Life of Pets ($368.3M), The Jungle Book ($364M), Zootopia ($341.26M), Moana ($184M-$185M) and now Sing ($76.7M-$78M+) all contributing substantially to the year’s success, according to ComScore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. Also contributing were superhero/fantasy films — Captain America: Civil War alone grossed $408M domestically, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice took $330.3M, Suicide Squad grabbed $325.1M, and Doctor Strange posted $228.5M — along with a number of sequels and a plethora of awards-season hopefuls that dropped to make their mark in front of Oscar voters (especially this past weekend).
“In a year that had more ups and downs than the biggest roller-coaster in the park, we will wind up with the biggest revenue-generating year ever in North American history,” comScore’s Dergarabedian told Deadline. “A strong early part of the year followed by a summer season that delivered solid returns despite a slew of sequels that underperformed, still gave the industry enough momentum to power a late fall and holiday season replete with strong offerings both big and small that gave us enough kick to post only the second-ever $11 billion plus year ever. And 2017 is likely to blow the doors off 2015 and 2016.”
The record is total box office gross and does not take profitability into account.
And people keep saying Hollywood is over…
Only the right-wing haters who never go to movies anyway.
The studios aren’t making any money, though. In fact, we’re going to have to roll back all contracts. Oh, and you should be grateful to even have a job. On an unrelated note, what was Dauman’s payout to leave Paramount again?
The studios keep cutting salaries and jobs. They keep laying people off. Then they have the hubris to brag about their profits. It is time for another strike.