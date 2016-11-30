EXCLUSIVE: There will be no wedding bliss chapter for Bill and Virginia. I’ve learned that Showtime has opted not to pick up a fifth season of Masters Of Sex starring Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan as real-life pioneers of human sexuality William Masters and Virginia Johnson. The news comes two weeks after Season 4 of the period drama ended its run on the network. UPDATE: Showtime confirmed the end of the series in a statement: “Masters of Sex was a beautifully written and acted exploration of America’s changing sexual mores. We are incredibly proud to have shared the story of Masters and Johnson for four critically-acclaimed seasons. The series will remain available across our platforms where new viewers can discover it for years to come.”
Season 4 began with the year 1968 and chronicled the “swinging ‘70s” during which time the characters took on new partners both professionally, personally and sexually. The season — and now series — finale on November 10 saw Masters and Johnson working to save the practice from disintegrating in the face of insurrection within the clinic. As everyone in their lives was either moving or falling away, Bill and Virginia found solace in one another and got married. With Bill and Virginia finally tying the knot in the Season 4 finale, I hear Showtime brass felt that was a fitting conclusion to the duo’s complicated story, and decided not to go forward with another season.
Masters Of Sex had been a prestige but modest ratings performer for Showtime. Season 4 averaged less than 800,000 in Live+3 while its lead-in, first Ray Donovan and then Shameless, both drew more than 2 million (L+3) each week. Across multiple platforms, Masters of Sex Season Four is averaging 2.16 million viewers.
Masters Of Sex was developed by Michelle Ashford loosely based on Thomas Maier’s biography of the same name. Ashford executive produced with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Amy Lippman and Judith Verno for Timberman/Beverly, Sony Pictures TV and Showtime. The series has earned a number of Emmy nominations for its first three seasons, winning in the guest actress in a drama series category for Allison Janney’s role as sexually unfulfilled housewife Margaret Scully.
What will i watch now?
Show started great and declined steadily.
I’d keep watching it if it continued, but it strayed so far from the real history that it was all invented drama.
“but it strayed so far from the real history that it was all invented drama.”
Exactly.
In fact, it became so absurdly divorced from actual historical fact, I’m surprised that no family members/descendants sued – weak ending credits disclaimers or not.
If it had not strayed it would’ve made for a pathetically boring series. It already started declining in quality after the 1st season but was slowing picking back up b/c of all the fiction. I loved the show but b/c the direction it was headed with the story (no-where) this was only inevitable. They should’ve thrown a major twist into the mix or maybe bring in another big name celeb to keep people interested.
Sexuality in the 21st Century is a bit more complex than the 60s. Need stories that cover the 21st Century human behaviour.
Cancel quality TV but give Homeland 7 seasons. Both series not owned by Showtime itsself. Well. They need space for Twin Peaks and this Daniel Craig limited series. But canceled quite enough this year, as Penny Dreadful und Roadies are over too.
Exactly. I am done with Showtime
Kinda surprised, kinda not. I thought first 2 seasons were very good, then it seemed to veer into storylines that simply weren’t interesting.
I would have liked some Betty resolution though. Did her plan work, did she get to keep hers and Helen’s baby? Ah, well…
i thought the 4th season improved over 3. Great cast, but poor Betty, her story not resolved.
Started as a good show on an interesting topic with likable leads, then slid into Baby Boomer nostalgia-porn in the last two seasons.
This happens with all of Showtimes shows….but in reality none of them perform. With HBO, Netflix and Amazon, Showtime is an also ran. they have nothing.
That’s simple not true, Shameless, Ray Donovan, Homeland and Billions all have better ratings than HBO’s, Insecure, Divorce, Girls, and Veep (all great shows for the record). Don’t even get me started on Vinyl and The Brink. As far as Netflix and Amazon shows go, you have no idea how well they perform, because they don’t release viewership numbers.
“Showtime is an also ran. they have nothing.”
“That’s simple not true, Shameless,…”
Shameless is frequently utter garbage, slumming-porn that would get show personnel crucified if they had not cross-dressed their diseased family-dysfunction-and-poverty-for-yucks freak show into white-face.
Tell me why they renew a ratings flop like Dice then? They could have allowed for a proper ending by giving it 1 more season. I am so tired of Networks canceling series that fans care about without any press release or reasoning. I am over TV. They canceled Penny, Roadies and keep Shameless and Homeland that have truly run their course. Also Both Shameless and Ray Donovan are in the 9:00 EST time slot and Masters is in the 10:00 so that makes a difference. The Affair isn’t doing much better currently either. Showtime is being run into the ground by the executives making these decisions. Soon they will be at the bottom of the pack! I will miss you Masters of Sex and the Brilliant CAST!
Me too! Loved the show. The only reason, now, for Showtime on my TV is Homeland and the Affair (which better be good this season) or Showtime being cut off.
Shameless is still great, Season’s 5 and 6 had some problems, but Season 7 is back on track.
It felt a little too self-consciously precious; tried too hard to be cool.
Great start – ran out of steam in 2nd system.
This was a beautiful series. I wish networks would get in the habit of respecting the viewers and the creative minds behind shows enough to allow for proper endings. As a viewer, I’d rather the plane land perhaps a season early than have the tower crew abandon us while we were hanging in mid-air.
No one gets Showtime under Nevins. Such strange choices. Showtime is like CBS with partial nudity. Ray Donovan and Billions are white male dramas that almost feel like they’re CBS level development. I sell at Netflix, HBO, Amazon, USA but Showtime will always pass on really good stuff. I know many writers and producers who simply don’t even want to walk in and pitch to that team (nice as they are when in the room) because it’s such a waste of time.
Still have five episodes left to watch. This has basically been my favorite show over the last four years. Devastating. On top of my DVR dying today it seems fitting.
Therefore, Sony Pictures holds all the rights to the series, not Showtime, they really should try to sell it elsewhre. Together with Good Girls Revolt, which was recently canceled by Amazon and is fully owned by Sony, too. Would be great if they would find an outlet which takes both series, as they fit quite good together as they play both in the same time now.
Sometimes it is amazing what networks choose to keep while cancelling good shows. I dvr the season of this show and then watch it over 2-3 days so it will be missed.
Masters of Sex left us hanging at the season finale. Showtime needs to have a 5th season to conclude the storyline and marriage questions for Bill & Virginia.
I was over this show at Season 2.
That was my favorite show! I can’t believe it’s been cancelled.
This was a great series that started off strong. It started to decline a little but seemed to be redeeming itself and picking back up strongly. Now all of a sudden I hear the show is ending. The show’s pace did move a little slowly so I’m honestly not that surprised. There needed to be something major to happen to keep interest or add another big name into the plot. All in all a solid series.