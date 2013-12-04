True-story sports saga Kicking Up Dirt is gearing up at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions-based AFFIRM Films, with Parental Guidance‘s Andy Fickman set to direct. The tale of four-time Women’s Motocross Association champion Ashley Fiolek, deaf since birth, is based on Fiolek’s autobiography, which she co-wrote with Caroline Ryder. Like AFFIRM’s 2011 real-life pic Soul Surfer, Kicking Up Dirt tracks the inspirational journey of a female athlete up against the odds. In this case the Oops Doughnuts production will follow Fiolek’s rise to become the youngest WMA champion at age 18, winner of two consecutive X Games gold medals, and the first female factory rider for Honda Red Bull Racing. Kristin Rusk Robinson and Ian Deichtman (Life As We Know It, TV’s Parenthood) are scripting. Oops Doughnuts’ Fickman and Betsy Sullenger are producing, and Rich Peluso will oversee for AFFIRM Films. Fiolek is repped by WME. Robinson and Deichtman are repped by Verve and Anonymous Content. Fickman and Sullenger are repped by WME, Management 360 and attorney Adam Kaller.
Sony’s Faith-Based AFFIRM Films Sets Motocross Biopic ‘Kicking Up Dirt’ With Andy Fickman Directing
by Jen Yamato
