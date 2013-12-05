Malcolm McDowell (Franklin & Bash) is set to co-star opposite Gael García Bernal in Amazon’s comedy pilot Mozart In The Jungle, directed by Paul Weitz. Based on the memoir by Blair Tindal, the project, written by Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Alex Timbers, is all about sex, drugs and classical music and shows that what happens behind the curtains at the symphony can be just as captivating as what happens onstage. McDowell plays Thomas, a seasoned conductor being forced into retirement by the arrival of hotshot new conductor Rodrigo (Bernal). Also cast in the pilot are Lola Kirke (Reaching For The Moon) as the impressionable oboist Hailey, Bernadette Peters (Smash) as Gloria, the Chairwoman of the Board of the symphony, Saffron Burrows (Law And Order: CI) as Cynthia, a cellist in the middle of an affair with Thomas, Peter Vack (CBGB) as Joshua, a talented dancer out of Juilliard who becomes Hailey’s love interest, and Hannah Dunne (This Is It) as Lizzie, Hailey’s friend and roommate.

Brian ne Howey has landed a recurring role on ABC Family’s teen drama Twisted. She will play Whitney, a free spirit who is full of life and takes chances. She comes to Green Grove to live with her father (Ivan Sergei) for a fresh start. Howey’s TV credits include Revenge, The Middle, NCIS and 90210. She is repped by Untitled Entertainment.