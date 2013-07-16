Online video is “a huge opportunity” and Yahoo needs “a terrific platform”, CEO Marissa Mayer told analysts in a conference call today. She wouldn’t say specifically how much she plans to spend, but over the next year the company will focus on its technology while it also cuts content deals similar to the one it recently made to become the exclusive home for the Saturday Night Live archives. “Video was new for us last year and performed very well,” Mayer says. She describes the content strategy as being like a pyramid. In addition to landing established hits, Yahoo also will invest in its original web productions — such as reality series Burning Love and comedy Ghost Ghirls — as it also encourages users to submit self-produced videos. “A minority will be our own original programming, the majority will be through partnerships” and revenue sharing deals with established producers she says. She’s enthusiastic because “advertisers really like it.” They demonstrated that with orders after Yahoo’s presentation at this year’s NewFronts, digital video providers’ effort to win ad dollars from broadcast and cable networks that kick off their sales season with their spring upfront presentations. “We did see a lot of interest … it was a successful event for us,” she says.

