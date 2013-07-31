It’s hard to tell what was more effusive on America’s Got Talent (2.7/8) last night – Howard Stern’s praise for back-flipping shirtless sword swallower Alexandr Magala or host Nick Cannon’s outfit. What is certain is that the two-hour live semifinals show from NYC’s Radio City Music Hall delivered the night to NBC. America’s Got Talent was Tuesday’s highest-rated and most-watched show (9.66 million viewers), dipping just 4% from its July 23 episode, which was the season’s first live show. The network won the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers with 7.642 million watching.

On Fox, they were pitch perfect on So You Think You Can Dance (1.4/5). Starting at 8 PM, that live two-hour show saw actress Anna Kendrick join Mary Murphy and Nigel Lythgoe as guest judge as the Top 12 contestants strutted their stuff. In the 9 PM hour, where AGT and SYTYCD went head-to-head, the NBC show pulled in a 2.6 compared with the dance competition’s 1.4. Still, the night’s second-highest-rated show remained even with last week. Extreme Weight Loss (1.1/4) was also even with its July 23 episode.

The CW’s double shot of the recently renewed Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 8 PM (0.8/3) and 8:30 PM (0.9/3) was down from last week — by 12% for the first airing and 18% compared with the last 8:30 show July 16. The improv series was followed by the premiere of Capture (0.4/1). Echoing the milder parts of The Hunger Games, the new reality competition series has a dozen couples chasing and hiding from each other, with one as the Hunt and the rest as the Prey, for a $250,000 prize. The soft debut was even with Perfect Score’s premiere in the same spot July 16 and up a tenth from that show’s performance last week.

CBS aired encores.