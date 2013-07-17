ABC gave its Toronto-set cop drama an early renewal today, shrugging off the show’s season-low numbers from last week. Instead, the network pointed out that Rookie Blue is the summer’s No. 1 show in total viewers for its 10PM Thursday slot, resulting in its most-watched season since 2010. Produced in the Great White North by ICF Films and Entertainment One, the series stars Missy Peregrym and Gregory Smith as cops who still feel like rookies despite their four years on the job. Charlotte Sullivan, Enuka Okuma, Travis Milne, Peter Mooney, Ben Bass, Priscilla Faia and Rachael Ancheril co-star. Production on Season 5 will begin in January for a summer 2014 premiere.