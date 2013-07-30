NBCUniversal took out its entire portfolio as one package to advertisers this year — including broadcast networks NBC and Telemundo; cable networks, including USA and Bravo; digital properties like Fandago and NBC.com; and the Olympics. The company has now completed its sales on all fronts. On the broadcast side, sources say NBC secured $2.1 billion in primetime upfront coin, including sports but excluding the Olympics. That is 10%-15% increase vs. last year on 80% of inventory, up a fraction from last year. NBC was able to secure CPM increases in the 7%-8% range, also slightly up from last year for a second consecutive year of volume and CPM gains. The two new programs getting most interest and likely highest rates from advertisers are drama Blacklist and comedy The Michael J. Fox Show, both from Sony TV. NBC joins CBS, the CW and Fox in wrapping its upfront, with ABC yet to signal it is done.