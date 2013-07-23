The Killing ‘s Michelle Forbes has been cast in a recurring role on the Wolf Films/Universal Television NBC series Chicago Fire. She plays Gail McLeod, a high ranking consultant with the State Fire Marshal’s office, who keeps a sharp eye on budgets and performance at the city’s fire houses. And 51 is definitely under her microscope.

Smash co-star Leslie Odom, Jr. has been booked for a potentially recurring role on CBS’ Person of Interest. He plays Peter, an educated, even-tempered tech executive. Highly analytical, he plays his cards close to the vest. Repped by Bauman Redanty and Shaul and manager Joan Sittenfield.