The American Idol format owner has brought aboard a trio of executives amid its recent spate of creative partnerships. Roy Peters joins CORE Media Group as VP Branded Entertainment, Christine Petrillo has been tapped as VP Client Solutions, and Michael Speier is the new VP Corporate Communications and Public Relations. Peters was VP of branded-entertainment firm Matter Inc, Petrillo joins from Alloy Digital, where she was VP Strategic Relationships. They will be based in New York and report to CORE Chief Revenue Officer Cameron Death. Speier, who’ll be based in LA and report to EVP Human Resources Kay Straky, most recently topped executive communications for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts. The hirings come less than a month after CORE tapped Tim Sullivan as SVP Development and Production.

