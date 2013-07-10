CNN veteran Rebecca Kutler will executive produce the resuscitated Crossfire, the cable news network announced this morning. Kutler, who began her CNN career in its Washington bureau more than a decade ago, previously did a stint as executive producer of John King USA. The network announced last month it would exhume the long-running (1982-2005) franchise, famously savaged by Jon Stewart on the show when he said it was “hurting America” and failing “miserably” in its “responsibility to the public discourse.” It was cancelled not long after. Kutler will exec produce a show that this time features former Speaker of the House and GOP presidential candidate Newt Gingrich, and S.E. Cupp, a conservative columnist, commentator and author of the book Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media’s Attack On Christianity. On the left: Stephanie Cutter, a partner at consulting firm Precision Strategies which was launched earlier this month with three veterans from the Obama 2012 campaign team. Also on the left: Van Jones, the Yale-educated author of The Green Collar Economy and Rebuild The Dream who is founding president of Rebuild the Dream, an organization that promotes innovative policy solutions for the U.S. economy.