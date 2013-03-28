Once is bad, twice is worse for Today. For a second consecutive month, the NBC morning show was beaten in its home market by Fox station WNYW’s Good Day New York. In the February sweep, Good Day New York won over Today with an average 1.3/9 rating compared with the NBC show’s 1.2/8. That marked the first time that’s happened since Nielsen’s Local People Meters were introduced in 2003. With the close of the March frame, Good Day New York garnered a 1.4/9 to Today’s 1.3/9. The local show had 115,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demographic on average in March, compared to Today’s 105,000. The local show is up 23% versus its performance with adults 25-54 last March. Today, on the other hand, is down 27% from last year. The spread this month was similar to the February difference: Last month, Good Day New York had an average of 112,500 viewers in the demo, while Today had 102,700.

Today also lost the week again nationally, as ABCs Good Morning America continued to lead the NBC morning show for a seventh week in a row. For the week of March 18, GMA beat Today in viewership and 25-54. While not as larger as the lead it had on the week of February 18, when GMA co-host Robin Roberts returned to the show, the ABC AMer had 5.078 million viewers and 1.918 million in the demo compared to Today’s 4.723 million averaged viewers over the week and 1.9 million among 25-54. GMA was up 5% in total viewers over the same week last year while Today was down by the same amount.

