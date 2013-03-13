Hollywood studios rarely disclose lots of details about spending plans for their big-budget productions. But Sony is making an exception for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to help New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo build his case for the production tax incentives that he wants to extend for five years. The movie should generate 3,500 jobs, cast 11,000 extras and occupy the biggest stage footprint ever seen in New York, the state says today. That’s “great news for our local communities and fans of the franchise,” Cuomo says. Long Island will benefit most. Spider-Man 2 will require “massive sets” at two facilities in Long Island (Grumman Studios and Gold Coast Studios) and one in Brooklyn (the Marcy Armory). About a third of the new jobs and extras will come from Long Island. In addition, the production will tap several local businesses to handle food and equipment. For example, it will pay Mobile on Demand Storage of NY $279,000 for container rentals, Pride Equipment Corporation $130,000 for crane rentals, U.S. Coffee $32,000 for beverages, Quick Auto Parts $19,000 for auto parts, and Bagelboss $16,000 for food. The production will need 3,000 hotel room nights in Bethpage and Plainview, and another 3,000 in Rochester. Sony expects the shoot to last 150 days, with 50 in Bethpage and as many as 15 in Rochester. On Friday, the producers will look for specific locations in Rochester, including one for a car chase.

It’s “the first time an entire Spider-Man production will be shot in The Empire State,” says Gary Martin, who’s president of Production Administration for the Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group. “By shooting the film in New York, we are able to streamline our production needs and realize enormous benefits and efficiencies as a result of the state’s motion picture tax incentive program.” The state says that last year an estimated 134 projects applied for the tax breaks, potentially resulting in $2.2B in spending in New York. Cuomo’s proposed extension of the program includes changes that his office says “increase transparency and accountability.”