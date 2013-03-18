Ben & Kate alum Nat Faxon has been tapped to guest star in ABC’s comedy pilot Spy. The story centers on Tim (Rob Corddry), a well–intentioned father of a highly intelligent and verbal son, Marcus (Mason Cook), who inadvertently takes a job at the Secret Service in order to prove himself a worthy father. Faxon will play Alan, the new boyfriend of Tim’s ex-wife (Paget Brewster) who desperately wants to be friends with Tim and also happens to the principal at Marcus’ elementary school. On the breakdown, the role was listed as a guest star with a series option. If Spy goes to series, Faxon is not expected to be a regular, but the plan is to have him in as many episodes as possible. Faxon, who won an Oscar last year for co-writing The Descendants, fielded multiple pilot offers this season but didn’t want to commit to a series full time because of his projects on the feature side, where he also is looking to direct.
Nat Faxon Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Spy’
by Nellie Andreeva • tip
