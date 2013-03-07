As expected, Good Morning America has topped the morning show February sweeps for the first time since Bill Clinton was President. The ABC AM series, which won the November sweeps last year, beat out rival NBC’s Today in both total viewers and among the valued Adults 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen. Buoyed by the return of co-anchor Robin Roberts on February 20, GMA took the top viewership spot for the first time since February 1994 and took the top demo ranking for the first time since February 1993. On average, GMA pulled in 5.669 million viewers and 2.130 million in the 25-54 demo compared to Today’s 4.821 million viewership and 2.033 million in the demo. GMA was up 9% in viewers and 4% in the 25-54 category over last year’s sweep, moving from second spot to number one over Today. The NBC show fell 13% in total viewers and 19% in the demo from February 2012. Remaining in third place, CBS’s This Morning garnered 3.01 million in total viewers and 1.15 million in the demo.

