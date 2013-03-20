BEVERLY HILLS, CA – The deadlines to submit entries for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2013 Student Academy Awards competition are Friday, March 22 (Foreign Film category), and Monday, April 1 (all other categories).

In the Foreign Film category, entries are accepted only from full-time college and university students attending schools that are members of the international film school organization known as CILECT (cilect.org), and located outside the borders of the United States.

The competition in all other categories is open to all full-time college and university students at accredited U.S. institutions, whose films are made within the curricular structure of a film program or class at their respective schools. For 2013, the Academy has limited the list of accepted accreditation agencies for U.S. institutions to the following: Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools; New England Association of Schools and Colleges; North Central Association of Colleges and Schools; Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities; Western Association of Schools and Colleges; and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

The 40th Annual Student Academy Awards presentation will be held on Saturday, June 8, at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards, along with cash prizes, may be presented to student filmmakers in the following categories: Alternative, Animation, Narrative, Documentary and Foreign Film.

The rules and online application forms are available at: http://www.oscars.org/saa.

The Academy established the Student Academy Awards in 1972 to support and encourage excellence in filmmaking at the collegiate level. Past Student Academy Award® winners have gone on to receive 46 Oscar® nominations and have won or shared eight awards.