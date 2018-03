CBS has announced the finale dates for its current series. The Good Wife will keep the tradition of bowing out early, closing its second season April 28. Veteran Criminal Minds will pull down the curtain for the network on the final day of the season, May 22. Here is the full list:

Sunday, April 28

9-10 PM: THE GOOD WIFE

Sunday, May 5

8-10 PM: THE AMAZING RACE

Sunday, May 5

10-11 PM: THE MENTALIST

Thursday, May 9

8:30-9 PM: TWO AND A HALF MEN

Thursday, May 9

9-10 PM: PERSON OF INTEREST

Friday, May 10

9-10 PM: VEGAS

Friday, May 10

10-11 PM: BLUE BLOODS

Sunday, May 12

8-10 PM: SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN — FANS VS. FAVORITES

10-11 PM: SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN — FANS VS. FAVORITES REUNION SHOW (From Los Angeles)

Monday, May 13

8-8:30 PM: HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

Monday, May 13

9-9:30 PM: 2 BROKE GIRLS

Tuesday, May 14

8-9 PM: NCIS

Tuesday, May 14

9-10 PM: NCIS: LOS ANGELES

Tuesday, May 14

10-11 PM: GOLDEN BOY

Wednesday, May 15

10-11 PM: CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION

Thursday, May 16

8-8:30 PM: THE BIG BANG THEORY

Thursday, May 16

9-11 PM: ELEMENTARY

Friday, May 17

8-9 PM: UNDERCOVER BOSS

Monday, May 20

8:30-9 PM: RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

Monday, May 20

9:30-10 PM: MIKE & MOLLY

Monday, May 20

10-11 PM: HAWAII FIVE-0

Wednesday, May 22

9-11 PM: CRIMINAL MINDS