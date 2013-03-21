After the record-breaking success of last week’s Veronica Mars Kickstarter launch, another crew of filmmakers is striking out on the crowdfunding platform with a film linked to a beloved cult series. Filmmakers Jeff Smith and Neil Lieberman spent five years nabbing interviews with Arrested Development‘s creatives and cast including Mitch Hurwitz, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Portia de Rossi, Scott Baio, Henry Winkler, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, and Jay Chandrasekhar. They even got Arrested Development enthusiast Keith Olbermann to sit for the camera and crossed the country visiting fans of the cancelled and soon-to-be-revived comedy show. Now they’re seeking a little over $20,000 to pay Fox for use of photos in their documentary, with 27 days to go. Donation prizes range from digital downloads and DVDs/Blu-rays to a private screening of the film. The series returns with 14 new episodes via Netflix in May. Here’s their trailer for the film: