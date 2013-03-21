After the record-breaking success of last week’s Veronica Mars Kickstarter launch, another crew of filmmakers is striking out on the crowdfunding platform with a film linked to a beloved cult series. Filmmakers Jeff Smith and Neil Lieberman spent five years nabbing interviews with Arrested Development‘s creatives and cast including Mitch Hurwitz, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Portia de Rossi, Scott Baio, Henry Winkler, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, and Jay Chandrasekhar. They even got Arrested Development enthusiast Keith Olbermann to sit for the camera and crossed the country visiting fans of the cancelled and soon-to-be-revived comedy show. Now they’re seeking a little over $20,000 to pay Fox for use of photos in their documentary, with 27 days to go. Donation prizes range from digital downloads and DVDs/Blu-rays to a private screening of the film. The series returns with 14 new episodes via Netflix in May. Here’s their trailer for the film:
‘Arrested Development’ Documentary Seeks Finishing Funds On Kickstarter
by Jen Yamato
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
Loading comments...
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
'Grey's Anatomy' Shocker: Jessica Capshaw & Sarah Drew To Exit ABC Medical Drama After Season 14
- 2
D'Wayne Swear Dies: Agent Who Inspired 'NCIS: New Orleans' Character Was 60
- 3
'A Wrinkle In Time' Currently Beating 'Black Panther' On Friday With $12M-$14M - 2nd Midday Update
- 4
David Chase Revives 'The Sopranos' With New Line Prequel Movie 'The Many Saints Of Newark'
- 5
Actor Jo Min-Ki Found Dead In Apparent Suicide After Sexual Harassment Accusations
- 6
Actress Taylor Hickson Sues Producers Over Disfiguring Injury
- 7
'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Raul Esparza To Star In NBC Drama Pilot 'Suspicion'
- 8
Vin Diesel Back In Action With Sony's 'Bloodshot', Valiant Comic Adaptation With Dave Wilson Directing
- 9
'Days Of Our Lives' Renewed For Season 54 On NBC
- 10
‘Deadpool’s Rob Liefeld Takes His Extreme Universe To Netflix In Splashy Deal
Latest Film News
- ‘Making The Grade’ SXSW Clip: Never Took Piano Lessons? You’ll Want To Now
- ‘First Match’ Trailer: Netflix High School Wrestling Drama Bows At SXSW
- Bradley Cooper’s ‘Matt Helm’ Movie At Paramount Moves Forward With Scribe Tom Shepherd
- ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Currently Beating ‘Black Panther’ On Friday With $12M-$14M – 2nd…
- Steve Buscemi Gets Laughs In 'The Death of Stalin'; Charlotte Rampling Stars As 'Hannah' – Specialty B.O. Preview
- UK MoviePass Copycat: Theater Chains Odeon, Vue, Cineworld Mystified
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1