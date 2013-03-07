In a perfect world, FilmOn’s Alki David would stop fooling around with personal and corporate names and let the courts deal with serious questions instead of whether he’s done something to sully someone’s reputation or infringe on a trademark. But since we live in an imperfect world, some poor judge now may have to spend time deciding whether David or streaming service Aereo has a right to be aggrieved about the use of a corporate name. David recently picked up the trademark to a product called “WinTV-Aero-m” and sued Aereo for trying to “free-ride off the valuable goodwill developed and associated with the name ‘Aero.’” Now Aereo is suing FilmOn and David for creating a site called Aero.tv that streams broadcast station programming — much like Aereo’s service. “By intentionally selecting a name that is confusingly similar to Aereo’s mark, Defendants are likely to confuse and divert consumers, inducing them to use Defendants’ business rather than Aereo’s,” the suit alleges. The company, backed by IAC chief Barry Diller, wants the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles to bar David from using the Aero name, transfer the Aero.tv domain to Aereo, and pay court costs and triple damages. David says that if Aereo wants to “sue me or anyone else for freedom of speech then bring it on.” Last year a court enjoined David from maintaining a streaming site that he called BarryDriller.com. In addition the major broadcast networks sued David for infringing on their copyrights at his streaming site called Aereokiller.
Aereo Sues FilmOn As It Becomes Embroiled In Alki David’s Name Game
by David Lieberman
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
Loading comments...
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
'Grey's Anatomy' Shocker: Jessica Capshaw & Sarah Drew To Exit ABC Medical Drama After Season 14
- 2
D'Wayne Swear Dies: Agent Who Inspired 'NCIS: New Orleans' Character Was 60
- 3
'A Wrinkle In Time' Currently Beating 'Black Panther' On Friday With $12M-$14M - 2nd Midday Update
- 4
David Chase Revives 'The Sopranos' With New Line Prequel Movie 'The Many Saints Of Newark'
- 5
Actor Jo Min-Ki Found Dead In Apparent Suicide After Sexual Harassment Accusations
- 6
Actress Taylor Hickson Sues Producers Over Disfiguring Injury
- 7
'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Raul Esparza To Star In NBC Drama Pilot 'Suspicion'
- 8
Vin Diesel Back In Action With Sony's 'Bloodshot', Valiant Comic Adaptation With Dave Wilson Directing
- 9
'Days Of Our Lives' Renewed For Season 54 On NBC
- 10
‘Deadpool’s Rob Liefeld Takes His Extreme Universe To Netflix In Splashy Deal
Latest Business News
- Bernie Sanders Talks Unity & Divide In Trump’s America & The Sensationalism Of Stormy Daniels In SXSW Talk
- As TV Networks Work To Limit Ad Time, Fox Seeks “Sustainable Solution”
- Starz Hires Atom Tickets CEO Ameesh Paleja As Its First CTO
- MSG Productions Names Former Verizon, TWC’s Victoria Parker To Key Role
- ‘The Secret Life of Kids’ Examined In Banijay Studios NA Doc Series
- ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Gets Jeremy Clarkson As Host In UK Reboot
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1