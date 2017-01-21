Al Gore Warns Donald Trump Climate Change Movement Is “Unstoppable” – Sundance Studio

By Dominic Patten

"What will this ultimately lead to, there are many chapters yet to unfold here," said Al Gore today at the Sundance Film Festival on the attitude towards climate change of the new administration of President Donald Trump. "That movement is unstoppable now," he added of the wide spread awareness of environmental concerns that the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host will face if he tries to overturn current progress on the issue. Along with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power… Read