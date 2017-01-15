PBS CEO Paula Kerger: Too Early To Tell What Impact Donald Trump Will Have On Public Television – TCA

By Lisa de Moraes

“In your world, do you have any idea what to expect from Donald Trump?” a reporter asked PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger today at TCA. Too soon to tell, Kerger replied. “We periodically go through periods where our funding has been at risk,” she noted, after announcing she had lost a bet that this would be the first question she took during her Q&A — it was not. “I’ve been in this work for a long time, both in 11 years at PBS and before that, in public broadcasting,”… Read