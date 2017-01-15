In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, Entertainment One has acquired the television rights to science writer Holly Cave's upcoming novel The Architecture of Heaven, due out in 2018 from Quercus Books in the UK. Oscar-nominated producer Michael London (Sideways) will produce.
The Architecture of Heaven is set in a near-future London where humans can create artificial heavens before they die, formed from the best memories of their lives. Heaven architect Isobel… Read
The finale of Sherlock's 4th season hit a ratings low in the UK on Sunday — by a sliver — but still the all-time smallest overnight score of the series. Titled “The Final Problem,” the episode clocked 5.9M viewers for a 27.2 share on BBC One, winning the 9PM time slot, but falling a touch from last week's "The Lying Detective." That episode had pulled in 6M in the overnights for a 27.4 share — although it has since logged a record consolidated uptick (see below). This… Read
A warrant is being sought for the arrest of Lee Jae-yong, heir to Samsung and son of the current company chairman on multiple charges Including bribery in a case linked to the country’s ongoing political scandal that caused the impeachment of President Park Geung-hye. Lee will face a judge this week to determine if the warrant is valid, according to South Korean media.
Samsung has been accused of donating $3.1 million to a nonprofit operated by a friend of President Park… Read
Ava DuVernay’s mass incarnation documentary 13th was supposed to be the subject, but Donald Trump became topic A as several hundred hollywood insiders met to hear DuVernay, Van Jones and Oprah Winfrey confer at the Hancock Park home of Ted Sarandos, the Netflix chief content officer, and his wife, Nicole Avant, a former United States ambassador to the Bahamas, on Sunday night.
“I think mostly bad things,” said Jones when Winfrey kicked things off by asking what he… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight's Homeland Season 6 debut on Showtime.
"After the election, our initial concern was could Homeland dramatize anything as scary as what's going on in the real world, and we'll just have to see whether it is scary or whether it's business as usual," says executive producer Alex Gansa of the tripwire situation the Showtime series finds itself debuting its sixth season tonight in the age of Donald Trump and a fast… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight's Season 4 finale of Sherlock.
"The Final Problem," the last episode of Season 4 of the hit BBC One/Masterpiece drama, Sherlock, aired tonight in the UK and U.S., completing the long-awaited three-part return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the high-functioning sociopath sleuth, and Martin Freeman as sidekick Dr John Watson. After a season that began with the shocking death of another main character, and a second episode… Read
If politics and religion really are two subjects best avoided in public, there could be some awkward conversations coming after the January 15 Season 6 premiere of Homeland on Showtime and the debut ofThe Young Pope on HBO. Still regardless of your faith or party affiliation, these premium cable 9 PM offerings are romps with such real-world relevance I recommend you check them both out – though for different reasons.
While often veering into the absurd, the still highly… Read
Updated 4:57 pm with Trump response That didn’t take long. President-elect Donald Trump has re-joined theSNL fray, swiping at both NBC News and Saturday Night Live. “Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”
.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017Previous Donald Trump has… Read
UPDATE 2:20 PM PT: As it closes in on $1B worldwide, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was nevertheless edged out of the No. 1 spot at the international box office for the first time this weekend. The 5th frame on the Disney/Lucasfilm franchise spinoff saw the Rebel Alliance gather $21.9M to lift the offshore cume to $481.1M. With a $980M global total through Sunday, Jyn Erso and her crew are expected to bridge the gap to $1B later this week. But it was Sony's Passengers which… Read
Masterpiece on PBS has inked a new deal to bring the British drama Press to the U.S. as a co-production with BBC Worldwide North America and Lookout Point, it was announced today during the PBS TCA presentation.
Written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Deep Indigo, Lookout Point and BBC Studios for BBC One, Press takes place in the modern newspaper industry, with a past tarnished by hacking scandals and a present at the mercy of the 24-hour news cycle and the Internet… Read
“In your world, do you have any idea what to expect from Donald Trump?” a reporter asked PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger today at TCA.
Too soon to tell, Kerger replied.
“We periodically go through periods where our funding has been at risk,” she noted, after announcing she had lost a bet that this would be the first question she took during her Q&A — it was not.
“I’ve been in this work for a long time, both in 11 years at PBS and before that, in public broadcasting,”… Read
“Are you prepared for Donald Trump tweets saying this is fake news?” Ken Burns got asked right off the bat during the TCA Q&A to discuss his latest PBS documentary The Vietnam War.
The project having been 10 years in the making, did he think the docu would “land at this point in time when we are so divided,” asked a reporter who said he thought it was “very much at odds with the slogan Make America Great Again.”
While acknowledging documentary often is perceived as… Read