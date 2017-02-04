Fox Previews Tonight’s ’24: Legacy’ With Pre-Super Bowl Tease

By Greg Evans

Fox is giving 24: Legacy a most coveted spot on television – the series premiere follows Super Bowl LI – and here’s a little preview of what to expect. (And anyone hoping to find some grist for political debate, have at it). The new 24 follows, in Fox’s words, “a military hero's return to the U.S. and the trouble that follows him back — compelling him to ask CTU for help in saving his life, and stopping what potentially could be one of the largest-scale terror attacks on… Read