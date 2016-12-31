There’s celebrating New Years Eve, and there’s celebrating New Year’s Eve. Where Don Lemon falls on that scale depends on where you rank “doing things you weren’t allowed to do when you were a kid”. Like get your ears pierced, which the CNN anchor did tonight during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve coverage. It seems the CNN NYE team have been partying – and commentating – on the night’s festivities and Don… well you can see for yourself in the video above.
William Christopher, the actor best known as Father Mulcahy on the classic sitcom M.A.S.H., died today following a battle with lung cancer. He was 84, and died in his Pasadena home according to his son, John, who made the news public.
Born in Evanston, Illinois in 1932, Christopher got his start as a stage actor in the 1950s before moving into television and film. Christopher held a variety of guest roles on many 1960s shows including The Andy Griffith Show, The Patty Duke
UPDATE, 4:00 PM: Charter’s cable customers can continue watching NBCUniversal channels past midnight, at least for now. The companies’ negotiations over a carriage deal to replace the one that expires tonight “have been extended,” NBCU says.
The programmer adds that it “will continue to negotiate in good faith so that Charter Spectrum customers can continue to receive NBCUniversal's valuable networks and we hope to be able to reach a deal."
Florida State’s 33-32 victory over Michigan last night in the 2016 Orange Bowl was also a huge ratings victory for ESPN, scoring a live audience of 11,704,000 viewers. That ranks the game as the second-most watched non-semifinal New Year's Six game since the college football playoffs were established.
We started hearing it in the spring: "Man, 2016, you stink." And that was just the beginning of a cruel year that saw the passings of so many big names across film, TV, music and the larger entertainment industry.
Along with this week's horrible news about Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, the year saw the deaths of such industry icons as Garry Marshall, Gene Wilder, Grant Tinker, Agnes Nixon and Edward Albee. Also leaving us in 2016 were such beloved actors
Mark Rylance, Naomie Harris, Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham are among the famous faces that have made Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honors list, a list which recognizes those who have made a significant contribution to British society, business or culture.
Rylance, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar earlier this year for his role in Bridge of Spies, is receiving a knighthood for his services to theatre. The actor and former artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe
Late-night TV was consumed with Donald Trump in 2016. Because a reality TV star-turned-presidential candidate who most closely resembles a self-absorbed Creamsicle, boasts of his penis, his "very good brain," and his ability to grab women "by the p*ssy," promises his followers he will pay their legal bills if they attack a rally protester, and calls his Democratic opponent a "nasty woman" during a nationally televised debate, is a man best covered by late-night
Writethru, Saturday AM after Friday 10:22PM: Before 2017 rings in, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Storyis expected to inch pass Captain America: Civil War ($408M) today, thus becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2016 after Finding Dory ($486.3M), with an estimated cume of $408.96M; a B.O. feat accomplished in 16 days.
By Monday, Rogue One's cume should stand at $441M through 18 days, and to give you an idea of how the film would be pacing at that point
UPDATE with Art Directors Guild statement:Tyrus Wong, the artist whose spec drawings of a deer in the forest famously became the inspiration for the look of Disney’s Bambi, has died. He was 106. The family confirmed the news on Facebook.
According to the Disney Family Museum blog, Wong was born in China in 1910 and emigrated to the U.S. with his father in 1919, landing at the Angel Island detention center in San Francisco. He received a full scholarship from the Otis Art
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit.
With the year winding down, the town has been uncommonly quiet as it seems the campaigns are taking a little break before the real madness begins in earnest next week with the Palm Springs Film Festival gala Monday launching into Golden Globes craziness, and the beginning of balloting for Oscar nominations. I thought, with that in mind, I would use this week's column to highlight conversations I have had
UPDATE, 4:14 PM: As we were saying, in re reality-tv POTUS and TV news reporters struggling to adjust to a Donald Trump world, the President-Eledct subsequently tweeted this:
Russians are playing @CNN and @NBCNews for such fools – funny to watch, they don't have a clue! @FoxNews totally gets it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016PREVIOUS, 1:53 PM: TV news anchors and reporters continue to struggle as they adjust to a reality-TV POTUS, this
EXCLUSIVE: Tea Party activist Norm Novitsky's In Search Of Liberty, a crowdfunded feature film about the U.S. Constitution that ran into labor problems earlier this year in Georgia, has completed production in South Carolina and will be heading straight to DVD early next year, according to a recent posting on the film's website.
