Exhibition stocks are taking a hit today after Credit Suisse’s Omar Sheikh downgraded the sector, anticipating “slowing growth” in attendance per screen and concession sales per patron.
He sees 2017 box office sales remaining flat with 2016.
The analyst also anticipates a potential problem from studios’ renewed efforts to shorten the window during which theaters exclusively offer new films.
“Any shortening of the nine-week theatrical window would likely curtail theater… Read
A&E is staying on the beat, extending the freshman run of its real-time reality police docuseries Live PD with an order for 13 more episodes, bringing the Season 1 total to 21 episodes.
Since its premiere in October, Live PD — which A&E's general manager Rob Sharenow described to Deadline as "unmediated, live Cops with third-party journalistic context" — has averaged 1.1 million total viewers a week in Live+7 and has outperformed A&E's regular primetime average by 29%… Read
La La Anthony is expanding her relationship with reality producer ITV America. The actress, author and producer has signed an exclusive production partnership with ITVA to create and produce projects in the urban, music and pop culture space via her LaLaLand label, under the ITV America banner.
Anthony is already developing a hip-hop docuseries that takes an inside look at the business side of New York City's hop-hop scene with Timbaland and Leftfield Entertainment/ITVA… Read
Universal shook up it senior communications team today, announcing that Teri Everett has exited as EVP Global Communications at Universal Filmed Entertainment after 18 months and Cindy Gardner has been promoted to the top job. Gardner, a veteran of more than 20 years at the company, also adds the title of EVP Corporate Affairs for Universal Studios. She had been SVP since 2005.
"Ron, Donna and I look forward to working with Cindy in this new role," said Jeff Shell… Read
Super Bowl weekend isn’t necessarily the worst frame at the box office, and distributors over time have learned to navigate it. Yeah, yeah, business is going to slide Sunday, but there’s still a decent amount of business to be had Friday and Saturday. It just depends if there’s a movie on the marquee that people want to see — it’s as simple as that.
Super Bowl weekend his yielded seven titles that have opened north of $20 million and over the last 10 years total ticket… Read
EXCLUSIVE: After the Sundance avalanche of movie sales, a splashy title that unveiled last fall at Toronto is securing a wide distribution deal. BH Tilt and WWE Studios are close to a pact for a wide North American theatrical release of Birth Of The Dragon, the George Nolfi-directed drama about the emergence of Bruce Lee as a martial arts icon. The film is set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, and was inspired by the epic true-life showdown between the brash… Read
The team behind the Serial juggernaut has launched a podcast production company and set up its first digital series. Serial Productions' initial project will be S-Town, a nonfiction limited series set in rural Alabama and hosted by longtimeThis American Lifeproducer Brian Reed. All episodes be released simultaneously in March.
Production on S-Town began when a man reached out to This American Life complaining about his small Alabama town. He wanted a reporter to… Read
CBS has given a pilot order to Real Life, a half-hour hybrid comedy written/executive produced by Bad Teacher creator Hilary Winston and executive produced by How I Met Your Mother'sCarter Bays and Craig Thomas. Sony TV, where Winston as well as Bays and Thomas are under overall deals, is the studio, co-producing with CBS TV Studios.
The project stems from last year’s CBS pilot My Time/Your Time from the same team, which was based on the web series 7P/10E. The hybrid… Read
Open Road Films has acquired all U.S. rights to the 3D CGI animated film Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad which is voiced by an impressive ensemble of talent: Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco, Anjelica Huston and Omar Sy. Directed by Aaron Woodley, the family film hails from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's AMBI Media Group. The film will be released in 2018. Open Road has released animated films previously, most notably The Nut Job in… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Bahar Pars was born in Iran and has lived in Sweden for 18 years, carrying passports from both countries. But the co-star of Music Box’s Foreign Language Oscar nominee A Man Called Ove may now join other talent in being barred from entering the United States and attending the Academy Awards.
Under the "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry" executive order signed by President Donald Trump last Friday, people from seven countries including Iran… Read
After nearly two-weeks in office, President Donald Trump came back to primetime on all the networks in full Celebrity Apprentice mode with a full throated "you're hired" for his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch – and you could tell the Commander-in-Chief was loving every minute of it.
"So, was that a surprise, was it?" POTUS asked the crowd in the White House and watching on TV just after 8 PM ET last night as the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge and his wife… Read