Producer Scott Rudin announced today that The Front Page recouped its entire $4.875 million capitalization during the week ending New Year’s Day. Having recouped in under 15 weeks, it is the first Broadway production of the 2016-17 theater season to reach this milestone. The Front Page is now in the final weeks of its limited engagement and will play its final performance on Sunday, January 29.
This all-star production of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's classic 1928… Read
Former Fox News Channel host Greta Van Susteren has booked Republican guests John McCain (R-AZ) and Reince Priebus for her MSNBC debut tonight at 6 PM ET: The Arizona senator, and Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, will guest on For the Record with Greta, in separate interviews on the Donald Trump administration transition and President Obama's legacy. Also guesting, Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.
Last Friday, Van Susteren got MSNBC stars Rachel Maddow’s… Read
After returning to UK television with 8.1M viewers in the overnights on January 1, BBC One/Masterpiece sleuth drama Sherlock dropped by about 2M for yesterday’s sophomore Season 4 episode, “The Lying Detective.” The second outing of the new season pulled in 6M viewers for a 27.4 share on BBC One. It won the time slot but landed the lowest overnight ratings for the series since its 2010 debut.
At the same time, “The Six Thatchers,” the Season 4 premiere episode of the… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Yet another filmmaker is benefiting from Matt Damon's relentless schedule. Gavin O'Connor has been set to replace Damon behind the camera, directing Father Daughter Time: A Tale Of Armed Robbery And Eskimo Kisses. That is the Matthew Aldrich spec that Warner Bros bought several years ago in heated bidding for Damon to direct and produce through Pearl Street with Ben Affleck, Chris Moore and Drew Vinton. The script focuses on a man who goes on the lam with his… Read
We’re getting the first extended look at The Good Fight, the upcoming The Good Wife spinoff series on CBS All Access. The first full trailer was shown today during the show’s TCA Winter Press Tour panel in Pasadena.
The Good Fight, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, picks up one year after the events of the final episode of The Good Wife. In the new series, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose… Read
Addressing the elephant in the room at CBS’s Carpool Karaoke paneltoday, EP Ben Winston said, “We’re going to have 16 different hosts” about the new series streaming on Apple Music, the portal’s first. And from a sizzle reel, we see that Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane, John Legend and Billy Eichner among many others.
But what does this mean for the famed bit on The Late Late Show? Says host James Corden, “I'm still going to see my kid on the weekends. This just became… Read
Donald Trump has breathed new life into CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, the Good Wife spinoff series bowing next month, creator Robert King and star Christine Baranski told TV critics at TCA today.
“What was good, the world changed on us,” King said. “The Good Wife was a little bit about the Obama years. This gives shape to a new show. … This is all going to change, and some say for better, some for worse.” Only the first episode had been written before the election and… Read
EXCLUSIVE: David O Russell, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon & Pamela Koffler, and Rachael Horovitz will produce a narrative feature adaptation of The Witness, the James Solomon-directed documentary that is one of the 15 feature docus shortlisted for the Oscars. Solomon will write the screenplay.
The Witness takes a close look at the 1964 murder of Kitty Genovese, an attack that shocked the city after The New York Times reported that 38 witnesses saw her being murdered or… Read
With Paramount’s live-action version of Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson readying for its late-March bow, Lionsgate is getting into the action by teaming with Funimation Films to return the original 1995 anime film to the big screen. The iconic, Mamoru Oshii-directed pic that helped introduce the genre to a wide U.S. audience will hit 110 theaters on February 7-8, the companies said today, with both the original Japanese version with subtitles and the… Read
Hearst Television’s 30 primary TV affiliates plus three extender stations returned to DirecTV over the weekend, about a week after going dark.
The companies offered no information about financial terms or whether the new agreement will enable DirecTV parent AT&T to include Hearst affiliates on its new DirecTV Now streaming service.
"We remain committed to the future of localism – ensuring the viability of local investigative journalism, breaking news and weather coverage… Read
Jenna Bush Hager apologized on the Today show this morning for mistakenly referring to the film Hidden Figures as “Hidden Fences” during NBC’s red carpet Golden Globes pre-show.
The gaffe happened during an interview with Pharrell Williams, who scored the film and also was a producer. "So, you're nominated for 'Hidden Fences,’" Bush Hager began, confusing the period drama with Denzel Washington’s Fences and prompting a confused look from Williams. Both films revolve… Read