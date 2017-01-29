After an afternoon spent watching Finding Dory with his family and friends at the Executive Mansion as protests and lawsuits break out all over the nation over his Executive Order halting entry to America for citizens of several Muslim majority nations, President Donald Trump today addressed the matter directly – kind of. The ex-Celebrity Apprentice host and the White House has taken a tactic that is becoming increasingly familiar in the early days of his administration… Read
The White Helmets has been nominated for an Oscar in the Documentary Short category. Its subjects, including the leader and cinematographer of Syrian Civil Defense volunteers who have saved more than 60,000 civilian lives, will not be able to attend the Oscars, however — a consequence of President Donald J. Trump’s executive order on Friday suspending all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from… Read
Refresh for latest…: There are a lot of moving parts to the international box office this frame with Chinese New Year titles taking the Top 3 spots, followed by Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter which added $28.3M for an offshore cume of $64.5M, pushing the franchise past the $1B global mark. Paramount’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage rounds out the Top 5 with $24M for an $89M offshore cume. The Vin Diesel-starrer dropped 53% from its No. 1 spot last frame, and narrowly… Read
The Writers Guilds of America East and West have condemned President Donald Trump’s travel ban as “unconstitutional and deeply wrong.” The guild branches jointly pledged their support for Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director of the Oscar-nominated The Salesman, who has declined to attend the ceremony in protest of the travel ban, which might have prevented him from attending.
The WGA is the latest to slam the ban and support Farhadi, including the Motion Picture Academy…Read
Delivering on a vow made last June, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller confirmed Sunday that the Broadway production will double the number of $10 seats available via lottery for each performance.
Beginning Tuesday, 46 seats per performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre will be available on the day-of, through the musical’s digital lottery (https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hamilton/).
"With #EduHam and #Ham4Ham, we now sell 39,136 seats each year in NYC for $10; we… Read
Expressing his regret, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has confirmed that he will not attend the Academy Awards on February 26 — “even if exceptions were to be made for my trip,” he said in a statement today. Word had begun to spread yesterday that an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, which prohibits entry into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries including Iran, could prevent the 2012 Oscar winner and current nominee from… Read
Just as Donald Trump’s travel ban raised the question of whether Iranian director Asghar Farhadi could attend next month’s Academy Awards, the director’s Oscar nominated The Salesman grabbed the weekend box office’s best per theater average ($23,690), with a total take of $71,071. The film opened in limited release via Amazon Studios/Cohen Media Group.
Mexico's Un Padre No Tan Padre from Pantelion/Lionsgate took its bow in 312 locations on Friday, grossing north of $1M… Read
As Chinese New Year officially swung into gear on Saturday, so did five local movies that together boosted Middle Kingdom box office with upwards of $200M across the 2-day frame. Chief among the new entries is Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back, a sequel to Stephen Chow’s 2013 hit Journey To The West: Conquering The Demons. The highly-anticipated fantasy set PROC and IMAX opening records on Saturday and is currently at an average estimated $85M with Sunday… Read
Update 10:30 amKal Penn’s fundraising page for Syrian refugees has surpassed its $250,000 goal, with $251,052 in donations by mid-Sunday morning. “I’m speechless,” Penn tweeted, noting that the amount is a hundred times more than the page’s original $25,000 goal. “How’s that for showing the world who we are?” The page, which reached the amended goal of $250,000 in less than 24 hours, remains open.
@kalpenn I'm speechless. We just hit $250,000 for refugees in less… Read
5th Writethru Sunday AM: We had a feeling Thursday about how this weekend would go down. Given its great weekday momentum, it was obvious that Uni/Blumhouse’s Splitwould hold on to No. 1 with an estimated $26.3M while the embattled Amblin/Walden Media’s A Dog’s Purpose also from Uni would settle for second with $18.38M.
Distributors are divided as to whether the box office for A Dog’s Purpose wasdinged by fallout over the TMZ video showing a German shepherd being forced…Read
Following an Instagram post in which actress Anouchka Delon suggested her father, iconic French actor Alain Delon, should replace Roman Polanski as President of this year's César Awards, Delon père shot down the idea. In an interview with Le Figaro, the 81-year-old Delon said, "If they asked me to preside over the Césars, I wouldn't do it in solidarity with Roman Polanski. Every time he crosses the street, are we going to talk to him about 1970?"
The star of The Leopard… Read
Throughout the Producers Guild of America Awards tonight, various presenters expressed their ire toward the new U.S. President Donald Trump, especially in the wake of his recent restrictions on immigration. None were louder or called out Trump more bluntly than multi-Grammy and Oscar winner John Legend, who is also an EP on this year’s mega Oscar contender and PGA winner La La Land.
Legend exclaimed, "This is a film about love, about dreams and about this lovely city we… Read