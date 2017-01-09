New ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Apple Music Series Will Have 16 Different Hosts Including Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane – TCA

By Anthony D'Alessandro

Addressing the elephant in the room at CBS’s Carpool Karaoke panel today, EP Ben Winston said, “We’re going to have 16 different hosts” about the new series streaming on Apple Music, the portal’s first. And from a sizzle reel, we see that Chelsea Handler, Seth MacFarlane, John Legend and Billy Eichner among many others. But what does this mean for the famed bit on The Late Late Show? Says host James Corden, “I'm still going to see my kid on the weekends. This just became… Read