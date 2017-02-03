There have been a lot of rumors that Nashville star Connie Britton would be departing the country music drama, now in its fifth season and first on CMT. Speculation about Britton’s impending exit from the show intensified in recent weeks as word spread that the Emmy-nominated actress would be available for pilots this season. She has emerged as one of the most sought-after female leads, and already has been the subject of a lot of incoming interest from the broadcast… Read
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit.
Although not many automatically think “Oscar” when you mention Fifty Shades of Grey, it perhaps should be remembered that the 2016 film of the E L James uber-bestselling novel nabbed an Academy Award nomination for its song “Earned It," performed on last year’s Oscarcast by The Weeknd, who also was one of its nominated writers. The sequel — which had its raucous premiere, complete with masked ball… Read
CBS has picked up Brothered Up, a multi-camera buddy cop comedy from Man With A Plan co-executive producer Mark Gross and CBS TV Studios.
Written by Gross under his overall deal with CBS TV Studios, Brothered Up centers on an emotionally guarded African-American cop who is partnered with an emotionally available Pakistani cop and they are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood.
Before joining Man With A Plan, Gross worked on another CBS… Read
In these politically charged times. Fox isn’t missing an opportunity to fly both Super Bowl and global unity flags with more than a little bit of a network stars promo. The network today revealed a new feel good NFL timed spot starringEmpire's Taraji P. Henson, the multi-show Gordon Ramsay and 24: Legacy's Corey Hawkins, among others.
"People of every race, every color and every religion are sharing this moment together," declared Empire's Terrence Howard, Gotham's Ben… Read
Take a bit of The Martian, throw in E. T. The Extra Terrestrial, add a touch of Starman, sprinkle it with Romeo And Juliet and a bit of The Fault In Our Stars and you have the recipe for The Space Between Us, a new sci-fi teen romance.
The movie owes much to an engaging performance from Asa Butterfield (Hugo, The Boy In The Striped Pajamas) as teen-aged Gardner, who has grown up and lived his whole life on Mars. His mother, an astronaut, was part of a mission to the Red… Read
Wireless phone companies and TV stations are among the big winners in a bevy of decisions that the FCC — under its new chairman, Ajit Pai — released today as it begins to reverse policies supported by his predecessor, Tom Wheeler.
Pai halted the agency’s investigation into so-called zero rating programs that enable wireless companies to waive subscribers’ data charges when they access company-owned services.
The FCC had challenged the practice as a violation of the… Read
City Slickers pals Mitch and Phil are together again. Billy Crystal (Mitch) and Daniel Stern (Phil) have reunited for a hilarious and quite realistic parody of HBO’s Westworld for Funny or Die.
Keeping with Westworld‘s storyline, hosts Mitch and Phil, reprising their roles from the 1991 feature comedy, keep breaking their loop and have to be reset by park staff. The clip includes cameos from Westworld cast including Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) and Ptolemy Slocum… Read
Conan O’Brien is taking his talents to Houston for the Super Bowl. Well, “talents” is not exactly the operative word here because we’re talking about his video game prowess. Conan has done a special Clueless Gamer: Super Bowl Edition in which O’Brien faces off with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — “both icons from Massachusetts [who have] risen to the very top of our professions,” as O’Brien notes — in a bloody game of For Honor.
But the marquee matchup is… Read
Among those who will not be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Beau Willimon. The House Of Cards creator and former showrunner this afternoon posted a massive 25-point Declaration of Resistance against President Donald Trump. He also smacked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in a separate tweet (see below). Bu first, here’s Willimon’s manifesto:
1. DECLARATION OF RESISTANCE
When in the course of American history it becomes necessary for the… Read
EXCLUSIVE: The Santa Barbara Film Festival hosted the world premiere of the true-life tale Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener last night at the Arlington Theater. The story centers on Susette Kelo, who helped change the nation’s eminent domain laws after leading her neighbors in New London, CT, in a fight to save their homes from being taken over by the government for private development. That battle led to a landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that changed… Read
The Americans alumna Annet Mahendru has signed on to Syfy’s artificial intelligence drama pilot The Machine in a regular role.
The Machine, from Universal Cable Productions, is set in a world that is being transformed by the emergence of artificial intelligence. The project explores the epic conflict between man and technology through the lives and motivations of six interwoven characters – each of whom holds the key to humanity's victory or its destruction.
Mahendru will… Read
Viewing the short film Hot Winter from Jack Henry Robbins—son of actor Tim Robbins, who is also at the festival this year with Michael Almereyda's Marjorie Prime—you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd stumbled on something that was discovered, not created. With the official title Hot Winter: A Film By Dick Pierre, the short is a fictional, socially conscious pornographic film from bygone times, which Robbins created with now-obsolete VHS cameras and a taste for all things… Read