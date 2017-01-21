"What will this ultimately lead to, there are many chapters yet to unfold here," said Al Gore today at the Sundance Film Festival on the attitude towards climate change of the new administration of President Donald Trump. "That movement is unstoppable now," he added of the wide spread awareness of environmental concerns that the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host will face if he tries to overturn current progress on the issue.
Along withAn Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power… Read
They were expecting around 5,000 in total for today’s March on Main at the Sundance Film Festival, but Park City officials ended up with a whole lot more.
Despite a seemingly smaller crowd of around 2,000 at the beginning of the Women's March in the Utah town, Park City officials are now saying that "over 8,000 people showed up all together" for the anti-Donald Trump event.
Weather issues and big traffic hold-ups on the roads in from Salt Lake City and around central Park… Read
Deadline continues its full-court press at the Sundance Film Festival with the second in its Sundance Series panels, today featuring the U.S. Dramatic Competition film Roxanne Roxanne. Michael Larnell wrote and directed the pic about Roxanne Shanté, one of the pioneers of New York’s hip-hop scene who by age 14 was hustling the streets to provide for her family.
Shanté herself joins Larnell, star Chanté Adams and Deadline senior editor Dominic Patten along with producers… Read
Route One Entertainment has promoted Sophia Dilley to Vice President of Production and Development. Dilley joined the company in 2010 and was previously the Director of Production and Development.
In the announcement made exclusively to Deadline, Route One said Dilley serves as a Co-Producer on titles including Tallulah with Ellen Page and Allison Janney, and the upcoming Sundance 2017 selections Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway, and world premiere Landline starring Jenny… Read
Netflix has nabbed worldwide rights to the Jeff Orlowski-directed documentary Chasing Coral, the follow up to Orlowski’s debut documentary Chasing Ice. Set for release later in 2017, the film which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival follows the efforts to document the dangers facing the world’s coral… Read
At least 750,000 people are in downtown Los Angeles this afternoon as part of a series of protests in cities nationwide collectively called the Women’s March. News organizations are already calling the Women’s March the largest presidential protest in American history, with CNN estimating at least 2.5 million people worldwide gathering in protest of the policies and goals of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
#BREAKINGNEWS 750,000 now gathered in… Read
Updated In his first visit as president to CIA headquarters, Donald Trump resumed his campaign habit of bashing the media (“dishonest”) and took issue with news reports about the Inauguration Day crowd sizes.
Later in the afternoon, both CNN and MSNBC reported that White House spokesman Sean Spicer held his first official press briefing to scold the media for its reports on the crowd size, which Spicer called “deliberately false reporting.”
President Trump, in what was… Read
Enrico Rubano, the former co-head of information technology at AFTRA's Health and Retirement Fund, has been arrested and charged with stealing $3.4 million from the benefits plan in a false invoicing scheme for IT work that was never performed over a six-year period. Rubano and co-conspirator Shivanand Maharaj were both arrested in New York on Thursday and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in… Read
Nearly 31 million people watched President Donald Trump’s inauguration on TV on January 20, 2017, Nielsen reports.
The official Nielsen tally of 30.635 million for the former Celebrity Apprentice star’s oath-taking ceremonies falls far short of the last time a screen star was sworn in as leader of the free world; Ronald Reagan's first inauguration clocked nearly 42M viewers on January 20, 1981. On the other hand, Reagan’s inauguration was pre-digital.
Barack Obama's… Read
Fox News Channel clobbered the competition, cable and broadcast, on Donald Trump's inauguration day, clocking nearly 11.8M viewers from noon to 12:30 PM ET during Trump's swearing in and Inaugural Address, as well as 8.4M viewers from 10 AM to 6 PM ET when most of the action occurred, and 7M total viewers in primetime on January 20.
Starting with that tighter noon-12:30 PM half hour, CNN trailed FNC with 3.4M viewers, while MSNBC nabbed 1.5M. FNC also outstripped its… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Ewan McGregor has just been set to star with Léa Seydoux in Zoe, the next film that Drake Doremus will direct. He will replace Charlie Hunnam, who has dropped out for scheduling issues. This has just happened, and it occurred while Doremus is getting ready for the Sunday Sundance premiere of the acquisition title Newness, the film that stars Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa and Danny Huston.
Zoe, which is being financed by Stuart Ford's IM Global,is scheduled to… Read
About 15.3M viewers watched Donald Trump’s inauguration daytime activities via Big 3 broadcast networks, ABC and CBS and NBC.
NBC News led the pack, with an average of 5.8 million total viewers from 10 AM to 5:45 PM ET on January 20. In the same period of time ABC logged 4.9M viewers and CBS averaged 4.6M.
NBC also led in the 25-54 age bracket that is considered the news demographic, with 1.9M viewers. ABC followed with 1.4M and CBS logged 1.2M.
In the younger 18-49 age… Read