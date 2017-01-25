Mary Tyler Moore Appreciation: She Turned The World On With A Smile And Then Some!

By Pete Hammond

Not many are lucky enough to say this, but I can. The first “gig” I got in this business was at MTM Enterprises, hanging around the set of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show. One of my very first wide-eyed memories of actually realizing my dream of being a part of show business was meeting Mary Tyler Moore during rehearsal on her soundstage at CBS’ Radford studios in Studio City, where I stupidly asked, “Were you really the Happy Hotpoint elf?” I had boned… Read