In a move to ramp up its TV business in Britain, Lionsgate UK has taken an undisclosed equity stake in Andrea Calderwood and Gail Egan's Potboiler Television.
Lionsgate will partner with the well-respected producers, who are behind projects such as HBO's Generation Kill and features The Constant Gardner and The Last King of Scotland, on their expanding TV slate. It has also signed a first-look deal for global distribution of Potboiler's television product.
The deal marks… Read
European pay-TV giant Sky, which last month accepted a buy-out offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, has reported a 9% dip in operating profit to £679M ($859M) for the six months ending in December.
The group said on Thursday that the lower half-year earnings were weighed down from absorbing significantly higher programming costs of British Premier League soccer broadcasting rights.
First-half revenue for the group rose 6% on a constant currency basis to £6.4B while… Read
ITV has commissioned STV Productions to make 20 episodes of Armoza Formats' game show Babushka, a high-stakes prime time game show. Set to transmit this year, the deal marks the first time STV has partnered with Armoza. Show sees contestants presented with 10 giant Russian babushka dolls, eight of which must be opened for the chance to win up to £44,000 ($55,500). If a babushka is empty, the contestant loses all the money they have accumulated whereas if there is a… Read
President Donald Trump gave his first big primetime network interview tonight, and took the opportunity to revisit his old nemeses, the media. Trump told ABC News anchor David Muir that the press covered his CIA speech “very inaccurately” (except for Fox), that the author of the infamous Pew Report is now “groveling” for the media, and that he knows more about terrorism than Muir does.
Here’s what the President had to say about the Fourth Estate.
On TV coverage of his medi…Read
A roster of soap actors selected as “pre-nominations” for Daytime Emmy Awards consideration has been released by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, beginning the process that will end in a trophy for winners in six categories.
These “pre-nominated” performers in lead and supporting races received the most votes from all registered, eligible peer judges. This roster of actors now advances to a “blue ribbon screening round,” with voting set to begin… Read
WGN America has opted not to proceed with Roadside Picnic, its drama pilot based on the famous novel by top Soviet/Russian science fiction writers Arkady and Boris Strugatsky. I hear the pilot’s producing studio, Sony Pictures TV, already is shopping it to other outlets.
Starring The Good Wife and Downton Abbey alum Matthew Goode, alien saga Roadside Picnic explores a near-future world where aliens have come and gone, leaving humankind to explore the wondrous and… Read
Ahead of Young & Hungry‘s March 13 Season 5 premiere on Freeform, the cable network has ordered additional episodes of its original comedy series to air later this year. I hear the initial Season 5 order was the standard 10 episodes. The back order, said also to be for 10 episodes, would bring the total to 20 episodes, which would match the episode count of Season 2. Seasons 1,3 and 4 of the multi-camera sitcom consisted of 10 episodes each.
In the fourth season finale… Read
Members of the Directors Guild have voted by an overwhelming margin to ratify a new three-year film and TV contract that includes big gains in residuals for members working on top-tier subscription video-on-demand shows. The new deal was approved unanimously last month by the DGA’s national board of directors, but the guild’s didn’t release the vote of the membership, other than to say it was approved “overwhelmingly.”
The contract establishes a new residuals formula that… Read
So many successful franchises, so much time. Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment are mixing it up with the sequels of three of their most successful animated IPs. First, The Secret Life of Pets 2is being pushed by a year from July 13, 2018, to Fourth of July weekend a year later. In addition, Minions 2 is moving up a weekend from July 10, 2020, to a week earlier — Fourth of July weekend (yet again). And not to be upstaged, Sing 2 will get the spotlight on… Read
Not many are lucky enough to say this, but I can. The first “gig” I got in this business was at MTM Enterprises, hanging around the set of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show. One of my very first wide-eyed memories of actually realizing my dream of being a part of show business was meeting Mary Tyler Moore during rehearsal on her soundstage at CBS’ Radford studios in Studio City, where I stupidly asked, “Were you really the Happy Hotpoint elf?”
I had boned… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Talk about a timely acquisition. Given the environment in the country right now with talk about building walls, Fox just picked up the Joe Ballarini spec Skyward about two families trying to escape to freedom over a wall. Producer Karen Rosenfelt and her Sunswept Entertainment has the project which is the true story about two families in 1979 who secretly build a homemade hot air balloon in their garage in a plan to escape over the Berlin Wall. The project… Read
Mary Tyler Moore got her big break when she was cast as Laura Petrie, wife of Dick Van Dyke’s Rob Petrie, on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Created by Carl Reiner, the show ran for 158 episodes from 1961-66 on CBS, earning Moore a pair of Emmys for her role. Van Dyke remained her friend for the next six decades.
He tweeted a tribute to Moore following her death today at the age of 80. “There are no words,” he wrote. “She was THE BEST! We always said that we changed each other’s… Read